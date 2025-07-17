Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Villa Maria adds fatal cancer warning label on bottles sold in Ireland

RNZ
5 mins to read

A warning label about the direct link between alcohol and fatal cancers now appears on Villa Maria wines sold in Ireland. Photo / RNZ

A warning label about the direct link between alcohol and fatal cancers now appears on Villa Maria wines sold in Ireland. Photo / RNZ

By Guyon Espiner of RNZ

One of New Zealand’s most celebrated wine brands is putting cancer warning labels on wines exported to Ireland – nearly a year before a law making the labels compulsory from May 2026.

Villa Maria wines sold in Ireland feature a label

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save