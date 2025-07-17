Advertisement
Do people earning $200,000 need help with childcare?

RNZ
5 mins to read

The Government is tweaking its flagship family tax policy by increasing the maximum refund amount and lifting the income threshold. Video / Mark Mitchell

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

Government “choices” mean some of the families now receiving Family Boost payments for their early childhood education are among the 10% wealthiest in the country, an economist says.

A revamp to the Family Boost programme means those with household incomes up to $229,100 a year

