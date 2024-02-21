The Government has sent $25.9 million in aid to Ukraine, including $6.5m to purchase weapons, the first such aid in nearly 18 months.

Announcing the spend, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins also said further sanctions on Russia are being worked on.

The announcement was made to coincide with the two-year anniversary of war breaking out and includes an extension to the deployment of up to 97 NZDF personnel to Europe to train Ukrainian soldiers and provide logistical support. The support brings New Zealand’s total aid to Ukraine to more than $100m.

The funding includes $6.5m to the United Kingdom-administered International Fund for Ukraine to procure weapons and ammunition for Ukraine; $7m in humanitarian assistance to support Ukrainians affected by the war, including those who have been displaced to neighbouring countries, and $3m to the World Bank’s Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund.

The former Government was less keen on providing what is known as “lethal aid” to Ukraine, tending to prefer humanitarian aid and training support. It only provided one round of lethal aid, via the same UK-administered fund back in 2022.

The aid comes at a precarious time in the war. Ukraine’s biggest military backer, the United States, has been unable to send a massive round of aid to the country as a result of logjam in Congress. The European Union and Japan have stepped up support, but that aid has tended not to be military.

Meanwhile, high oil and gas prices have bolstered Russia’s ability to fight the war. Budget plans from November last year saw Russia signal around 30 per cent of the Government’s budget would be directed to the armed forces. Spending on defence and security combined is about 40 per cent of the country’s 2024 Budget, according to Reuters.

“Russia launched its illegal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in blatant violation of international law, including the UN Charter,” Peters said.

“The war has had a horrific human cost, caused immense suffering and has significantly impacted regional and global stability. That is why New Zealand remains committed to standing with Ukraine,” he said.

Collins said that the Government would extend the deployment of troops to Europe to June 2025.

“Up to 97 NZDF personnel will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers, and provide intelligence, liaison and logistics support,” she said.

“It is critical Ukraine knows the international community stands by it, and that Russia understands that countries such as New Zealand support Ukraine’s self-defence. This package demonstrates our commitment to this,” she said.

The Government said that from July of this year, the Defence Force’s support “will evolve to match the changing needs of Ukraine and its partners”.

The deployment will “conduct specialised training in combat casualty care, combat engineering, leadership, and maritime explosive ordnance device training”. No personnel will enter Ukraine, though they will be based in Europe.

