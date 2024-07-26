Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Inside the $483,000 operation on Chalky Island to kill a single stoat: a trail of poo, playing under DoC’s nose, and suspected kākāpō rape

Derek Cheng
By
13 mins to read
Dogs, traps, poison bait stations and cameras are being used by Pest Free Banks Peninsula to protect the biodiversity of Banks Peninsula Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū through the eradication of all animal pests by 2050. Video / Frank Film
  • A stoat threatened populations of saddlebacks, kiwi, kākāpō, and skink on remote Chalky Island. It took a year-long operation costing almost half a million dollars to kill it
  • Documents released under the Official Information Act reveal an “urgent” staffing situation jeopardising the operation just days before the stoat was caught
  • Department of Conservation reports offer a fascinating insight into the stoat’s behaviour and movements, including chasing a rare kiwi along the beach, frequently playing near the hut where DoC staff were staying, and turning its favourite meals into tucker trophies

August 2022. A standard field trip on Chalky Island reveals a set of incriminating footprints. The remote and isolated place in the southwestern corner of the South Island has been predator-free since 1999,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics