British television star Noel Edmonds’ life in New Zealand has been largely a mystery since he disappeared from UK screens and moved halfway across the world.
But a new reality show has lifted the lid on what the former Deal or No Deal host has been doing since buying an800-acre property in Ngātīmoti with his wife Liz Davies.
Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure, a three-part series filmed around his River Haven estate in 2024, reveals what the 76-year-old has been building – and battling – since trading stardom for South Island living.
Here’s everything we learnt about Edmonds’ life in Aotearoa.
“I think I’d be a fool if I was confident that we will get to my aim of not losing money by March ‘25.
“But ... I’m a fairly determined person. And I don’t like failing at anything.”
Winning over the community
Concerned about how he and Davies are perceived locally, Edmonds shot down claims that 17 staff were abruptly sacked after River Haven closed for winter last year, and stressed they only wanted to be welcomed in the community.
“It matters a lot to me that we’re accepted in Ngātīmoti, in this area of Tasman, and that people recognise that we’re not here to take and that we actually want to achieve positive things.”
Edmonds, admitting he cares what others think of him, visits the local reverend to ask how they were integrating.
“We do worry about it because I’m hugely sensitive and we do want to be accepted,” he said, although he found the priest’s response to be “very reassuring”.
The couple have developed a wellness space on the property, complete with a “crystal bed” that uses colour-coded quartz and specific frequencies for “healing and relaxing”.
“I find this so exciting because this is all based on ancient spiritual wisdom,” Edmonds says.
The former TV host swears by a six-part health routine that prioritises nutrition, structured water, Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy, “tranquil power” (essentially slow strength training) visualisation of body energy or “vibe”, and meditation.
He also incorporates infrared saunas, cold showers and a hyperbaric chamber into his energy-driven health regimen.
Edmonds may take a bit of influence from his friend Matt, a man we meet on the estate who claims to have known him in a past life.
“When I first actually looked at Noel and Liz, I can see vibration ... energy, auras. And they were the two brightest vibration beings I’ve ever seen,” Matt tells us.
She explains how orgone, a supposed universal life force, is a “very positive frequency” that also acts “as a really good weed deterrent” for the garden.
Finding peace in New Zealand
Throughout the series, Edmonds reflects on his own journey, including his marriage to Davies – who he calls his “earth angel” – and his relationship with stepson Harrison, who splits his time between the UK and New Zealand.
He’s frank about the mental health toll after his production company was “deliberately collapsed by some corrupt bankers” in 2005.
Edmonds commissioned Wētā Workshop to create a statue named Guardian that serves as a personal reminder of overcoming that dark period.
“When the companies went into administration in 2006, I thought I was a crap businessman, I thought it was my fault. 70 people lost their jobs,” Edmonds said.
“Guardian – he’s there for the weak, he’s there for the disenfranchised, the marginalised, those who feel that society’s let them down. He has not given up.”
The show unmasks a side of Edmonds many viewers haven’t seen before – a man deep in reflection who is reinventing himself and realigning his priorities to secure his future wellbeing.
“Maybe people who have had negative thoughts about me personally will see this and see an honesty, a sincerity, a commitment, a positivity, and maybe a few of them will change their views,” Edmonds says.
“The purpose of life is to give life purpose. When people say, ‘What is the meaning of life?’ Well, live. That’s the meaning.”
Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.