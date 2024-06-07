Dished by Kate's version of smashed tacos are inspired by the flavours of Vietnamese banh mi. Photo / Dished by Kate

In 2024, it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, a Herald series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that are not only delicious and nutritious, but budget friendly and serve 2-4 people.

So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a fakeaway! It’s easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

Easy, speedy smash banh mi tacos are a wonderful twist on the smashed taco trend.

All that bright, zesty banh mi flavor, in a very fun new form. They use everyday ingredients so they’re ready to slot into your weekly menu rotation and are fabulous for a Friday fakeaway night in.

Smash banh mi tacos

Ingredients For the tacos

500g chicken mince - $8.79

2 spring onions, finely chopped - $3

2 teaspoons garlic paste - .09c

1-inch piece of ginger, grated - 0.8c

1 tablespoon fish sauce - .20c

1 teaspoon salt - .01c

12 mini tortillas - $5.69

1 carrot, julienned - .50c

1 cucumber, julienned - $3.49

Olive oil - .18c

A handful of fresh mint leaves - $1.99

A handful of fresh coriander leaves - $1.49

A handful of Thai basil - $2

1/4 cup toasted cashew nuts, crushed - .86c

1/4 cup spicy mayo - .62c

For the nuoc cham dipping sauce

3 tablespoons fish sauce - $1

2 tablespoons rice vinegar - .26c

2 tablespoons lime juice - .39c

1 tablespoon sugar - .04c

1 red chilli, finely diced - .75c

1 teaspoon garlic paste - .09c

1-inch piece of ginger - 0.8c

Cost: $33 / $8.20 per portion

Method

Make the dressing. Add 3 tablespoons of fish sauce, 2 tablespoons of rice vinegar, 2 tablespoons of lime juice, 1 tablespoon of sugar, the chopped garlic, chill and grated ginger to a bowl and mix to combine so that the sugar dissolves.

Add the julienned carrot and cucumber to the bowl with the dressing and set aside for now to pickle.

Add the chicken mince, chopped spring onions, garlic, ginger, 1 tablespoon of fish sauce and 1 teaspoon of salt to a large mixing bowl. Mix to combine, so the seasoning is evenly mixed throughout the chicken.

Scoop up a heaped spoonful of the chicken mixture, and spread it into a thin, even layer all over a mini tortilla. Repeat with the rest of the tortillas.

Set a large frying pan over medium-high heat, then drizzle a little olive oil into the pan. Place a tortilla, chicken side down, into the pan. Use a spatula or fish slice to press the tortilla firmly into the pan – this will help the chicken cook quickly, giving it a lovely charred crust, and help it to stick to the tortilla. Let it cook for 4 minutes, then flip, and cook for another minute on the other side. PRO TIP: You can cook a few tacos at the same time, depending on the size of your pan.

Spread each taco with a little spicy mayo, then top with the pickled carrots and cucumber. Drizzle a little of the nuoc cham dressing on top, then finish with the cilantro, mint, Thai basil and a sprinkling of toasted cashews. Serve with more spicy mayo and nuoc cham on the side and enjoy.



