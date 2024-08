Polly Markus' za'atar fish tacos. Photo / Josh Griggs

An inventive take on tacos from Polly Markus’ new book Seriously Delicious.

Making tacos for dinner gives you carte blanche for creativity. Although untraditional, this recipe is an absolute sensation. It easily doubles to feed a larger group, which is why it’s one of my go-tos in summer, especially when I want to make something impressive but don’t want to be stuck in the kitchen for hours on end.

Za’atar fish tacos with chunky olive and avocado salsa

Serves four to six.

Ingredients