Salpicon de res recipe

Serves 6
Beef ingredients
680g skirt steak or eye round roast, cut into 2 1/2 to 3-inch (6 to 7.5cm) cubes
1/2 medium white onion
2 cloves garlic
1 bay leaf
Salt and black pepper
Dressing ingredients
1/4 cup (60ml) vegetable or olive oil
1 Tbsp white or sherry vinegar (see notas)
1/2 tsp dried Mexican oregano
Salt and black pepper
Salad ingredients
3 cups (165g) finely shredded romaine lettuce
1/4 medium white onion, sliced into rings
4 radishes, thinly sliced
1 large tomato, diced
6 pimiento-stuffed Spanish olives, sliced
For serving
1 avocado, sliced
12 corn tostadas
Pickled jalapeno peppers and carrots
Method
- To make the beef: Place the meat, onion half, garlic cloves, and bay leaf in a medium stockpot. Cover with water and the lid and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat and let simmer until the meat is tender and can be easily shredded with a fork, about 2 1/2 hours.
- Meanwhile, make the dressing: In a small bowl, mix the oil and vinegar until emulsified. Crush the oregano with your fingers and add it to the dressing. Season with salt and black pepper.
- Transfer the cooked meat to a large bowl to cool for about 20 minutes. Once cool enough to handle, finely shred the beef using two forks and season with salt and black pepper.
- To assemble the salad: Place the shredded beef in a large serving bowl and gently toss with the lettuce, sliced onion, radishes, tomato, and olives.
- Garnish with the avocado slices, drizzle with the dressing, and serve with the corn tostadas and pickled jalapenos and carrots.
Notas
- You can cook the meat in an Instant Pot or a pressure cooker for 45 minutes on the “manual” setting on high pressure. You can also cook it in a slow cooker for about six hours on the high setting.
- Traditionally, white vinegar is used for the dressing, but I prefer the flavour of sherry vinegar in this salad.
- I like to serve this salad with small cups of the beef broth that the meat was cooked in as a side dish. To try this, after removing the cooked meat from the broth, add a small sprig of thyme to the broth and let simmer for 15 minutes. Serve the broth.
Pickled jalapeno peppers and carrots recipe
Pickled jalapeno peppers and carrots are a staple in Mexican households. You can go into almost any kitchen and find a jar of them in the fridge or a can of them in the pantry. Mexicans use these peppers when eating a wide array of foods, including tortas, tacos, antojitos, roasted chicken, grilled meats, and even some salads, such as ensalada de pollo. As a result, these pickled peppers are a common sight in Mexican daily life. Most people buy their pickled jalapenos at the store, but you can also easily prepare them at home. This recipe renders a large amount, but if you want to make less, simply divide the ingredients to make a smaller batch. Other types of peppers that are commonly pickled in Mexico are serrano peppers and (to a lesser extent) habanero peppers. You can use the same process in this recipe to pickle almost any pepper you want.
Prep time 10 minutes
cook time 15 minutes
Makes 4 pints (64 ounces/1.8 kg)
Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 cups (240g) peeled and sliced carrots (see notas)
2 pounds (907g) jalapeno peppers, sliced lengthwise or cut into rings (see notas)
12 cloves garlic
1 large white onion, sliced
4 cups (1 quart/950 ml) white vinegar
4 bay leaves
1 1/2 tsp dried thyme (see notas)
1 1/2 tsp dried marjoram (see notas)
1 tsp dried Mexican oregano
1 tsp black peppercorns
1 tsp allspice berries
Salt
Method
- In a large non-aluminum pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the sliced carrots and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently; their colour will change to a bright orange. (Do not overcook the carrots because they need to retain some crunchiness.)
- Add the jalapenos, garlic, and onion to the pot. Cook for another 3 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Add the vinegar, 1 cup (240 ml) of water, bay leaves, thyme, marjoram, oregano, peppercorns, allspice, and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let gently simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and let the ingredients cool for a few minutes.
- Divide the contents of the pot (both the vegetables and the liquid) evenly among four sterilized pint-size (16 ounces/454g) glass canning jars with lids. Tightly screw on the lids and let the jars completely cool before storing them in a cool, dry place, like a pantry.
- These pickled peppers can be consumed immediately after they cool. If you use canning jars and their special lids, they can be stored for 9 to 12 months in a pantry or cupboard. Once you open a jar, store it in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 months and close the lid tightly after every use.
Notas
- You can slice the carrots in rounds or diagonal slices, as long as they have a uniform thickness so that they all cook evenly.
- You can pickle the peppers whole, without slicing them. You will need to make a small incision in them to keep them from bursting during the cooking process.
- If you prefer to use fresh herbs, substitute the dried thyme with 4 sprigs of fresh thyme and the dried marjoram with 2 sprigs of fresh marjoram.
- Other vegetables you can add to this pickle, along with the carrots, are cauliflower florets, small whole mushrooms, and squash cut into 1/3-inch (8.5mm) rounds. Add these vegetables in step 2. These pickles are great served as an appetiser.
Mexico in Your Kitchen: Favorite Mexican Recipes That Celebrate Family, Community, Culture, and Tradition by Mely Martinez, $49.99, published by Quarto US.