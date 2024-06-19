Boost your immune system with this cosy meal. Photo / Two Raw Sisters

Looking to whip up something healthy and tasty? Try this dreamy green salad with toasted couscous and herb oil.

A cosy, filling salad that is packed full of greens to boost the immune system. Perfect for work lunches, weeknight dinners or entertaining. We love serving this with any plant-based or animal protein, especially chicken or salmon. If you are gluten-free, replace the couscous with millet, quinoa or brown rice.

Toasted couscous, herb oil, broccoli and almond salad recipe

Serves 4-6

Preparation time 20 minutes

Salad ingredients

1 cup Israeli couscous, cooked according to the packet instructions

2 Tbsp cooking oil

1 head broccoli, cut into florets

1/2 tsp sea salt

Herb oil ingredients

1 cup herbs, roughly chopped

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 cup flaked almonds, toasted

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

1 cup fresh herbs, roughly chopped

This salad can last in the fridge for up to three days.

Method

Add the couscous into a pot and toast over medium heat for a couple of minutes. From there cook the couscous following the packet instructions. Heat up the oil in a pan and add the broccoli and sea salt. Allow the broccoli to sit and cook in the oil for a couple of minutes, then give it a toss. Allow the broccoli to sit and cook for another couple of minutes. Once it is nice and crispy, remove the pan from the heat. For the herb oil, add all of the ingredients to a small blender and blend until a vibrant green oil is formed. Alternatively, you can use a handheld stick blender. Set aside. In a large bowl, add the cooked couscous, broccoli, almonds and pumpkin seeds. Drizzle over the herb oil and gently toss everything together. Lastly, add the herbs of your choice and give everything one last final toss before serving. This salad will last in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Please note if you want to keep it over the 3 days, leave the herbs out and add them just before enjoying.

Margo and Rosa Flanagan, Two Raw Sisters, are appearing on the series My Dream Green Home.

The Two Raw Sisters appear on My Dream Green Home, which premieres on TVNZ 1 at 7.30pm on 19 June and on TVNZ+.