Looking to whip up something healthy and tasty? Try this dreamy green salad with toasted couscous and herb oil.
A cosy, filling salad that is packed full of greens to boost the immune system. Perfect for work lunches, weeknight dinners or entertaining. We love serving this with any plant-based or animal protein, especially chicken or salmon. If you are gluten-free, replace the couscous with millet, quinoa or brown rice.
Toasted couscous, herb oil, broccoli and almond salad recipe
Serves 4-6
Preparation time 20 minutes
Salad ingredients
- 1 cup Israeli couscous, cooked according to the packet instructions
- 2 Tbsp cooking oil
- 1 head broccoli, cut into florets
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
Herb oil ingredients
- 1 cup herbs, roughly chopped
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 cup flaked almonds, toasted
- 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds, toasted
- 1 cup fresh herbs, roughly chopped
Method
- Add the couscous into a pot and toast over medium heat for a couple of minutes. From there cook the couscous following the packet instructions.
- Heat up the oil in a pan and add the broccoli and sea salt. Allow the broccoli to sit and cook in the oil for a couple of minutes, then give it a toss. Allow the broccoli to sit and cook for another couple of minutes. Once it is nice and crispy, remove the pan from the heat.
- For the herb oil, add all of the ingredients to a small blender and blend until a vibrant green oil is formed. Alternatively, you can use a handheld stick blender. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, add the cooked couscous, broccoli, almonds and pumpkin seeds. Drizzle over the herb oil and gently toss everything together.
- Lastly, add the herbs of your choice and give everything one last final toss before serving.
- This salad will last in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Please note if you want to keep it over the 3 days, leave the herbs out and add them just before enjoying.
The Two Raw Sisters appear on My Dream Green Home, which premieres on TVNZ 1 at 7.30pm on 19 June and on TVNZ+.