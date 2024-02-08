Strawberry sorbet. Photo / Two Raw Sisters

A cool idea for hot days, this strawberry sorbet recipe from Two Raw Sisters’ Rosa and Margo Flanagan is an easy one to whip up.

We love using frozen fruit to make an instant, icy treat that’s healthy too. So simple and so delicious. This strawberry version is our new favourite refreshing snack or dessert this summer.

Strawberry sorbet

Serves 3

2 cups strawberries, frozen

¼ cup plant-based or dairy yoghurt

2 Tbsp cashew butter

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Method

Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until you have a thick smooth sorbet. Serve immediately or, alternatively, this will last in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Rosa and Margo Flanagan of Two Raw Sisters. Photo / Supplied

Two Raw Sisters — Rosa and Margo Flanagan — are advocates for making plants the centrepiece of every plate. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters