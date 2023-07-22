Voyager 2023 media awards

Two Raw Sisters: A knock-out banoffee-style dessert to wow at a dinner party

Two Raw Sisters
By
3 mins to read
Banoffee + Dulce de leche. Photo / Two Raw Sisters

Banoffee + dulce de leche

Serves 6-8

Dessert “salads” are a great way to impress and feed a crowd. Everything can be made up to 2 days in advance and the dessert can be assembled 2 hours before serving.

Banana cake

1 cup oat flour (GF option: buckwheat flour)

¼ cup coconut sugar

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

3 bananas, mashed

¼ cup plant-based or dairy milk

2 Tbsp tahini or nut butter

2 Tbsp coconut oil, melted

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or extract

½ tsp sea salt

Dulce de leche

½ cup water

¼ cup plant-based or dairy yoghurt

½ cup coconut sugar

1½ tsp cornstarch

1 tsp sea salt

2 Tbsp coconut oil, solid

Vanilla whipped cream

400ml coconut whipping cream (we use Nature’s Charm) or 400ml of fresh cream

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or extract

1 Tbsp maple syrup

To serve

¼ cup toasted peanuts, roughly chopped

50g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

2 fresh bananas, sliced

1. Preheat the oven to 180C and line a loaf tin with baking paper. Set aside.

For the banana cake, add all of the ingredients to a bowl and mix until well combined. Pour the cake batter into the lined loaf tin and bake for 30-35 minutes.

2. While the cake is in the oven, make the dulce de leche. Add the water, coconut sugar, yoghurt, cornstarch and salt to a small pot. Stir as you bring the caramel to a boil. Once at a boil, stir for 30 seconds and then take it off the heat. Add 2 Tbsp of solid coconut oil and whisk until it has melted and you have a smooth, thick dulce de leche. Pour into a jar and store in the fridge to cool.

3. Once the cake is out of the oven, leave it to cool.

4. For the whipped cream, add everything to a bowl and whisk with either a stand-up mixer or a hand beater. Whip until light and fluffy.

5. To serve, cut the banana cake into square chunks. Add dollops of vanilla cream on to each piece of cake, followed by a generous drizzle of dulce de leche, dark chocolate, peanuts and fresh banana slices. Serve immediately. Leftovers will last in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Two Raw Sisters - Rosa and Margo Flanagan. Photo / Supplied
Two Raw Sisters - Rosa and Margo Flanagan - are advocates for making plants the centrepiece of every plate. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters

