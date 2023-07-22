Banoffee + dulce de leche
Serves 6-8
Dessert “salads” are a great way to impress and feed a crowd. Everything can be made up to 2 days in advance and the dessert can be assembled 2 hours before serving.
Banana cake
1 cup oat flour (GF option: buckwheat flour)
¼ cup coconut sugar
1 tsp baking powder
¼ tsp baking soda
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground ginger
3 bananas, mashed
¼ cup plant-based or dairy milk
2 Tbsp tahini or nut butter
2 Tbsp coconut oil, melted
1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp vanilla bean paste or extract
½ tsp sea salt
Dulce de leche
½ cup water
¼ cup plant-based or dairy yoghurt
½ cup coconut sugar
1½ tsp cornstarch
1 tsp sea salt
2 Tbsp coconut oil, solid
Vanilla whipped cream
400ml coconut whipping cream (we use Nature’s Charm) or 400ml of fresh cream
1 tsp vanilla bean paste or extract
1 Tbsp maple syrup
To serve
¼ cup toasted peanuts, roughly chopped
50g dark chocolate, roughly chopped
2 fresh bananas, sliced
1. Preheat the oven to 180C and line a loaf tin with baking paper. Set aside.
For the banana cake, add all of the ingredients to a bowl and mix until well combined. Pour the cake batter into the lined loaf tin and bake for 30-35 minutes.
2. While the cake is in the oven, make the dulce de leche. Add the water, coconut sugar, yoghurt, cornstarch and salt to a small pot. Stir as you bring the caramel to a boil. Once at a boil, stir for 30 seconds and then take it off the heat. Add 2 Tbsp of solid coconut oil and whisk until it has melted and you have a smooth, thick dulce de leche. Pour into a jar and store in the fridge to cool.
3. Once the cake is out of the oven, leave it to cool.
4. For the whipped cream, add everything to a bowl and whisk with either a stand-up mixer or a hand beater. Whip until light and fluffy.
5. To serve, cut the banana cake into square chunks. Add dollops of vanilla cream on to each piece of cake, followed by a generous drizzle of dulce de leche, dark chocolate, peanuts and fresh banana slices. Serve immediately. Leftovers will last in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
