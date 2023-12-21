Miso thyme polenta fries with avocado rocket dip. Photo / Two Raw Sisters

Thick and baked until crispy, these fries are delicious served with our avocado rocket dip, or feel free to use another dip of your choice. The ultimate crowd-pleasing finger food for any occasion.

Miso thyme polenta fries with avocado rocket dip

Serves four

One cup water

One Tbsp miso

½ tsp sea salt

Four small sprigs of thyme

¾ cup polenta, plus extra to dust over the fries

Three Tbsp nutritional yeast

Oil, to brush over the fries

Avocado rocket dip

One ripe avocado

One cup rocket

One and ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

One tsp sea salt

Black pepper

½ tsp chili flakes

1. Place the water, miso, salt and thyme in a medium-sized pot and bring to the boil.

2. Then add in the polenta and nutritional yeast. Stir constantly until the polenta thickens.

3. Pour into a lined tin, spread evenly, and place in the fridge to chill for about one hour.

4. Once they have been chilled, remove from the fridge and cut into fries. Place the fries onto a lined baking tray and brush over some oil. Then sprinkle over some polenta.

5. Place the polenta fries in a moderate oven to cook for 25 minutes.

6. While the fries are cooking, make the avocado rocket dip. Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until a smooth creamy dip is formed.

7. Once the fries are cooked, serve immediately alongside the avocado rocket dip. These are best served and eaten straight after cooking.

Two Raw Sisters — Rosa and Margo Flanagan — are advocates for making plants the centrepiece of every plate. Discover more at tworawsisters.com, or follow them on Instagram: @tworawsisters.