Two Raw Sisters: A perfectly cheesy winter supper

Baked halloumi. Photo / Two Raw Sisters

Baked halloumi

Serves: 4-6

Halloumi is baked until golden and bubbling with cherry tomatoes, thyme, lemon zest, honey and olive oil. Serve this as a starter or side dish with flatbreads or sourdough to mop up all of the delicious juices.

1 block of halloumi

1 punnet cherry tomatoes

2 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp capers

Small handful of fresh thyme springs

1 lemon, zest only

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1-2 Tbsp runny honey

½-1 tsp chilli flakes

1. Preheat the oven to 200C.

2. Slice the halloumi into 1cm slices. Keep the block together and place it in a cast iron pan or ovenproof dish.

3. Gently spread the halloumi in the middle of the pan. Add cherry tomatoes, garlic slices, capers, thyme and lemon zest around the halloumi.

4. Drizzle over the olive oil and honey, followed by chilli flakes.

5. Place in the oven for 15 minutes or until everything is golden and your halloumi is nice and soft. Serve immediately with sourdough or flatbread.

Two Raw Sisters - Rosa and Margo Flanagan. Photo / Supplied

Two Raw Sisters - Rosa and Margo Flanagan - are advocates for making plants the centrepiece of every plate. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters







