Assortment’s two ways with Mexican-style mince: Nourish Bowl and Cheesy Loaded Nachos

Mexican mince: Cheesy loaded nachos. Photo / Assortment

Mexican Nourish Bowl and Cheesy Loaded Nachos with Smashed Avocado

Cook once and eat twice with our Mexican-inspired mince - the versatility provides endless options for family meals. It’s packed with vegetables and protein-packed beans, making it a healthy, budget-friendly meal. It freezes really well so it’s perfect to have up your sleeve for an easy mid-week meal.

Mexican-inspired mince

Serves 6

1 red onion, finely diced

1 capsicum, finely diced

1 zucchini, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

600g beef mince

1 Tbsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp ground coriander

1 Tbsp paprika

1 tsp chilli flakes

2 Tbsp tomato paste

400g tin kidney beans, rinsed and drained

400g tin black beans, rinsed and drained

400g tin chopped tomatoes

1 cup frozen sweetcorn

¼ cup chicken, vegetable or beef stock or water

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

In a large pan over medium heat, add a generous drizzle of olive oil, onion, capsicum, zucchini, garlic, salt and pepper; cook for 5-10 minutes or until soft. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Add a little more olive oil to the pan over high heat, add the mince and cook for 5-7 minutes or until the meat has browned and any moisture has evaporated.

Add the cumin, coriander, paprika and chilli flakes; cook for a few minutes before adding the cooked vegetables, tomato paste, kidney beans, black beans, chopped tomatoes, frozen corn and stock. Let simmer for 10-15 minutes or until reduced.

Now that you have your Mexican mince base ready, let’s explore two tasty ways to enjoy it ...

Mexican Mince Nourish Bowl. Photo / Assortment For Reset

Mexican-inspired nourish bowl

In a bowl, add a serving of cooked rice, then top it with a generous portion of the Mexican-inspired Mince, creating a foundation rich in fibre and protein. Add some lettuce or shredded cabbage, fresh coriander, guacamole and sour cream. We also like to top it off with some jalapenos or pickled onions.

Mexican mince: Cheesy loaded nachos. Photo / Assortment For Reset

Cheesy loaded nachos with smashed avocado

Arrange a layer of your favourite corn chips on a lined baking tray. Spoon over the Mexican mince, then sprinkle over a generous amount of grated cheddar cheese. Pop it under the grill for about five minutes until the cheese has melted. Remove from the oven and garnish with guacamole, sour cream, fresh coriander and pickled onions.





Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar from menu planning and meal prep service Assortment. Photo / Supplied

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.