Two Raw Sisters: a beautiful autumnal salad

Millet, broccoli and sumac salad. Recipe and photo / Two Raw Sisters

A “salad” doesn’t just have to be just iceberg lettuce, cucumber and tomato. They can be really delicious, interesting and leave you wanting more. This TRS salad is a great one to make for any occasion and has quickly become one of our favourites. Serve with your preferred protein on the side.

Millet, broccoli and sumac tahini salad

Serves 6

1 cup millet

2 cups water

2 Tbsp oil

1 head of broccoli, cut into florets

1 tsp sea salt

Sumac tahini dressing

2 Tbsp tahini

½ tsp sumac powder

2 cloves garlic, crushed and roughly chopped

½ tsp sea salt

2-3 Tbsp water, to loosen

Pickled onions

1 red onion

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp sea salt

To serve

400g canned lentils, drained and rinsed

¾ cup almonds, toasted and roughly chopped

4 stalks of kale, stalks discarded and leaves sliced

1 cup fresh herbs (such as parsley, mint, coriander), roughly chopped

50g feta, crumbled (optional)

Add the millet and water to a pot and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 7 minutes. Once cooked, remove from the heat.

For the tahini sumac dressing: Add everything into a small bowl and mix until well combined. Set aside.

Heat the oil up in a pan, once hot add the broccoli florets and sea salt. Cook on a high heat for approximately 5 minutes.

While the broccoli is cooking, make the pickled onions. Add the thinly sliced onion, red wine vinegar and sea salt to a bowl and toss together. Set the onions aside to pickle for at least 15 minutes.

To a mixing bowl, add the cooked millet, lentils, almonds, pickled onions, kale, herbs and feta, if using. Pour over the tahini sumac dressing. Gently toss everything together. This salad will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Rosa and Margo Flanagan aka Two Raw Sisters.

Two Raw Sisters - Margo and Rosa Flanagan - are all about creating healthy, happy food. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters