Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Managing baby talk: Expert advice for parents of older children

By Meghan Leahy
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Using active listening skills trains parents' brains towards curiosity and compassion rather than fixing and judgment. Photo / 123rf

Using active listening skills trains parents' brains towards curiosity and compassion rather than fixing and judgment. Photo / 123rf

Dear Meghan: I have an almost-8-year-old daughter who can speak perfectly fine with proper grammar for her age, but she loves to talk in a squeaky baby voice with bad grammar (think: me want cookie). I cannot stand it.

I have tried, “Please use your 7-year-old voice.” I have given

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle