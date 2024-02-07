Quick pickling doesn’t require the lengthy curing time associated with traditional pickling. Photo / Kylee Newton

With all the delicious produce about, it’s time to get your pickle on. From an easy, adaptable recipe to helpful tips and tricks, here’s how to make your own quick pickles.

Canning is an involved method of preserving fruit and vegetables that not many of us have the time, equipment or expertise to do properly. But that doesn’t need to mean we have to miss out on the vinegary tang, enticing crunch and salty hit of home-made pickled produce. Enter quick pickling.

Quick pickling involves immersing raw or minimally cooked ingredients in a brine or vinegar solution. The process is rapid and typically takes a few hours to develop flavours. It requires refrigeration since the pickled items are not sealed in airtight jars.

The advantage of quick pickling is it doesn’t require the lengthy curing time associated with traditional pickling, but the quick pickles are best consumed within a few weeks up to a month. Quick pickling also retains the crisp texture of fruits and vegetables, as they are not subjected to prolonged heat. Here are our top tips.

Ingredients

Fruit and veg: Cucumbers, asparagus, carrots, cauliflower, capsicum, beetroot, fennel, onions, radishes, turnips, green beans and tomatoes all make for great pickling vegetables.

But don’t forget fruit: cherries, grapes, peaches, citrus fruits, strawberries, rhubarb, watermelon/watermelon rind, blueberries, apples, pears and plums can all be pickled too. Pickled fruits can be used in salads — you can even use the brine to make the dressing — or are a good accompaniment to grilled meats. They’re also an excellent addition to a cheese or charcuterie board.

Vinegar: Use white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, or rice vinegar for a milder taste. Adjust based on your preference.

Water: For dilution and balance.

Salt: Table salt may contain additives that affect the brine, so use a pickling salt if you can find it or a fine sea salt.

Sugar: Optional but adds sweetness to balance the acidity. Adjust according to your taste.

Aromatics: Experiment with herbs (dill, thyme, rosemary), spices (mustard seeds, coriander, peppercorns) and garlic for added flavour.

Instructions

1. Prepare your vegetables or fruits: Wash and slice your vegetables or fruits into your desired shapes. Consider the thickness for optimal absorption of flavours.

2. Make the brine: In a saucepan, combine equal parts water and vinegar. Typically, a 1:1 ratio works well. For a milder taste, you can reduce the vinegar.

3. Add salt to the mixture. A general guideline is one to two tablespoons of salt per litre of liquid, but adjust based on your taste preferences. Optionally, add sugar to balance the flavours.

4. Add aromatics: Toss in your chosen herbs, spices, and garlic into the brine. This is where you can get creative and tailor the flavours to your liking.

5. Heat the brine: Bring the brine mixture to a simmer over medium heat. Stir until the salt and sugar fully dissolve. Remove from heat and let it cool for a few minutes.

6. Pack your jars: Place the sliced vegetables or fruits into clean, sterilised jars. Ensure they are tightly packed but not overly squeezed.

7. Pour the brine: Pour the warm brine over the vegetables or fruits, covering them completely. Leave a little space at the top of the jar.

8. Cool and refrigerate: Let the jars cool to room temperature before sealing and placing them in the refrigerator. This allows the flavours to meld.

9. Let it marinate: Ideally, let the pickles marinate for at least a few hours, preferably overnight. The longer they sit, the more flavourful they become.

Tips and tricks

Experiment with flavours: Don’t be afraid to try different combinations of herbs and spices to find your perfect blend.

Use fresh produce: Opt for the freshest vegetables or fruits for the crispiest and tastiest pickles.

Sterilise jars: Sterilise jars and lids before use to prevent unwanted bacteria – the dishwasher is good for this, or you can put jars in a large pot of boiling water for 10 minutes then drain them upside-down on a clean tea towel and dry them in the oven.

Adjust sweetness and acidity: Taste the brine before pouring it into the jars and adjust sweetness or acidity to your liking.

Thin slices for quick pickling: Thinner slices of vegetables or smaller fruits will absorb flavours more quickly.

Reuse brine: You can reuse the brine for a second batch of pickles or as a salad dressing base.

Customise storage: Use smaller jars for quick pickles if you plan to experiment with different flavours frequently.

Remember, quick pickling is a versatile process, and you can tailor it to suit your taste preferences. Have fun experimenting with different combinations to find your favourite quick pickle recipe.

