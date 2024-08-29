Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Polly Markus’ recipe for chicken thighs four ways

By Polly Markus
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Polly Markus' Asian-infused chicken. Photo / Josh Griggs

Polly Markus' Asian-infused chicken. Photo / Josh Griggs

In this versatile, adaptable recipe from her new book Seriously Delicious, bestselling author Polly Markus explains how to make the most of chicken thighs.

I use these simple but tasty recipes a lot for quick fuss-free meals. You simply mix the marinade ingredients, add the chicken and marinate it for as long as you can. The longer it marinates the better, but sometimes I just mix everything together and put it straight in the oven. The marinades aren’t meant to be super saucy, but I do serve the chicken with the pan juices spooned over the top (it would be criminal to discard all that flavour). Mix and match the four options with the various salads and side dishes in this book. In the summer months, I even throw them on the barbecue!

Chicken thighs four ways recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Asian-infused marinade ingredients

2 large garlic cloves – minced

2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2 Tbsp soy sauce or tamari

1 Tbsp chilli sambal (optional)

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp Chinese five spice

1 chopped spring onion for garnish

Ginger and chilli chicken. Photo / Josh Griggs
Ginger and chilli chicken. Photo / Josh Griggs

Ginger and chilli marinade ingredients

3 heaped Tbsp minced fresh ginger

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup honey

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp chilli flakes

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives for garnish

Greek-inspired chicken. Photo / Josh Griggs
Greek-inspired chicken. Photo / Josh Griggs

Greek-inspired marinade ingredients

2 large garlic cloves – minced

1/2 cup Greek yoghurt

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp dried oregano

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp smoked paprika

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1/3 cup fresh dill for garnish

3 Tbsp chopped roasted pistachios for garnish

Slice of lemon for garnish

Olive, caper and herb chicken. Photo / Josh Griggs
Olive, caper and herb chicken. Photo / Josh Griggs

Olive, caper and herb marinade ingredients

1/2 red onion – thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves – minced

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1/3 cup pitted Kalamata olives – halved

2 Tbsp capers – drained

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

Handful of chopped Italian parsley for garnish

Fresh rosemary sprigs for garnish

Method

  1. To make any of these 4 recipes, mix the marinade ingredients in a large bowl. Add the chicken and leave to marinate for 30 minutes or longer if you have time.
  2. When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 200C (400F) fan bake.
  3. Place the marinated chicken on a lined baking tray. Bake for 17–19 minutes or until cooked through (the time will vary depending on size).
  4. Serve drizzled with the pan juices and topped with the garnishes.
Seriously Delicious by Polly Markus.
Seriously Delicious by Polly Markus.

Seriously Delicious by Polly Markus, $49.99, published by Allen & Unwin

Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle