Polly Markus’ recipe for chicken thighs four ways

Polly Markus' Asian-infused chicken. Photo / Josh Griggs

In this versatile, adaptable recipe from her new book Seriously Delicious, bestselling author Polly Markus explains how to make the most of chicken thighs.

I use these simple but tasty recipes a lot for quick fuss-free meals. You simply mix the marinade ingredients, add the chicken and marinate it for as long as you can. The longer it marinates the better, but sometimes I just mix everything together and put it straight in the oven. The marinades aren’t meant to be super saucy, but I do serve the chicken with the pan juices spooned over the top (it would be criminal to discard all that flavour). Mix and match the four options with the various salads and side dishes in this book. In the summer months, I even throw them on the barbecue!

Chicken thighs four ways recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients