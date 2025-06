Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

This colourful salad will brighten the dullest winter day. Photo / Fresh Media

This tangy slaw makes a change from heavy winter food and can be served as a healthy lunch or as a side dish for dinner. The dressing is full of sweet, sour, and umami flavours, and the crunchy topping adds some delicious toastiness.

Asian slaw with crunchy topping

Serves 4 as a side

Ingredients

2 cups green cabbage, finely sliced