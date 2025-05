Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Sweet, salty, and sharp – this salad brings it all together. Photo / Fresh Media

If you’re planning a lazy lunch with friends, then make the most of the last of the feijoa season with this luscious salad. Roasted feijoas are paired with crisp bacon and crumbled feta, and drizzled with a tangy dressing. Just add crusty bread and a glass of your favourite tipple.

Roasted feijoa, bacon and feta salad

Serves 6

Ingredients

5 medium-large feijoas