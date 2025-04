Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Make the most of feijoa season with this warm, gingery cake. Photo / Fresh Media

We’re several weeks into feijoa season and you’re probably wondering what on earth you can make to use up your glut of fruit. Ginger is the perfect match for feijoas and this spicy, tangy cake is wonderful served warm as a dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Feijoa ginger cake

Serves 6

Ingredients

450g feijoas, flesh only