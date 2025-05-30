Hearty, wholesome and packed with flavour, this soup will keep the winter chill away. Photo / Fresh Media

The evenings are starting to get chilly, and that means it’s the start of soup season. This traditional vegetable soup uses a packet of dried vegetable soup mix, which includes lentils and barley as a ready-made flavour base. You can throw everything into the slow cooker in the morning (or even prep it the night before) and come home to a delicious hot meal.

Tuscan-style hearty vegetable soup

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 210g packet vegetable soup mix (one with dried pulses and grains included)