SIX60 on their new film 'Till The Lights Go Out'

Six60 Til The Lights Go Out documentary on New Zealand's chart-topping band in cinemas now. Photo / File

By Music 101 for RNZ

Aotearoa's biggest band gives audiences a vulnerable glimpse into their journey in their new documentary film, Till The Lights Go Out.

Directed by Julia Parnell, the film sees members open up about their humble beginnings, from growing up in a gang environment to growing up on the rugby field.

SIX60 quickly became one of the country's most beloved bands, but critics didn't agree, labelling their music 'BBQ Reggae' and 'never quite brown enough sounds'. The film provides an inside look at how these comments affected the members young male egos and caused rifts between bandmates.

To SIX60, music is a competitive sport.

Charlotte Ryan caught up with members Matiu Walters and Marlon Gerbes, who revealed the true cost of never giving up.

Six60 at Rhythm & Vines Festival back in 2018. Photo / File

Walters said that at the beginning of making the film, they didn't really know what they were getting themselves into.

"We were excited about the idea that someone wanted to make a movie about our journey and that's kind of a dream for a lot of bands," he said.

However, in the process of making the movie, what it was about changed - it was initially pitched as being about the success of a New Zealand band playing to a crowd of 50,000 at Western Springs, but as the director Julia Parnell got to know the band, it became more about their story, their trials and tribulations over the years.

He said it was a story a lot of people could see themselves in - one of perseverance, competitiveness and a "never give up attitude".

"I can't speak for anyone else, but that comes with us being you know, red-blooded Kiwi males," Walters said. "I grew up a rugby player wanting to have that. But also in creativity I've always been taught you have to have a competitive nature, because you're in competition with yourself more than anything and it's a good attribute to have."

In the film, guitarist Marlon Gerbes has a conversation over a cup of tea with his father, who was a founding member of the Mongrel Mob. While they had spoken about his background over the years, it was the first time they had spoken in such an intentional, longform way.

"That was the great thing Julia did for us, was to create an environment where I could do that," he said.

"I realised during the process of the filming that he's got this massive wall up and knowing his history, knowing his upbringing and stuff, it kinda made sense.

"I witnessed a character when I was growing up with him and it was this kind of façade, this gangster exterior, but there were moments growing up with him where he showed his vulnerable side."

While the film looks at the band members backgrounds, it also focuses on their famously sold-out Western Springs concert - before which, Walters found his background as a rugby player helpful in preparation.

"I like to think of the shows like that, in a sport context and I do get like the pre-game butterflies and I do that for a gig," he said. "Once I got out there I think it really hit me, and the first few songs were a bit of a blur. There was just so much to take in that I'd never experienced before, it was just so grand."

Adding to the sport context, SIX60 even hired rugby psychologist Gilbert Enoka to help them work through their issues and the tough times they'd experienced.

"The hardest thing is just being these five strong men and getting on the same page," Walters said. "And particularly when you get a bit of notoriety and success and the ego starts to flare up, that's when things get really difficult between the five of us and I think Gilbert Enoka came on at the right time."

Enoka gave them "us tools to unpack the s--t we'd been through and how to just change focus, just put a lens on it", he said.

One thing the band has learned throughout the years, was not to be afraid of showing vulnerability, Walters said.

"I think we all know now that being vulnerable is being staunch, is being strong."

-RNZ