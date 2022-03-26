Spy: Mini baby boom on Shorty Street

New parents, Scott Smart and Elizabeth Nabben. Photo: Instagram

Scott Smart is the latest star on Shortland Street to welcome the pitter-patter of tiny feet amid a mini baby boom outside Ferndale.

Smart, who plays Dr Marty Walker, welcomed his first child, a boy, last Thursday with wife and fellow actor Elizabeth Nabben.

The couple's new arrival comes just months after two of his fellow Shorty stars had their babies. Ria Vandervis, who plays Harper Whitley on the show, welcomed a baby boy with husband Chris Ashton in December and Ngahuia Piripi, who plays Dr Esther Samuels, also welcomed a boy with partner and former Shortland Street actor Teone Kahu last September.

Elizabeth Nabben and baby. Photo: Instagram.

"Nga and I have definitely had a lot to talk about," Smart tells Spy. "She was pregnant at the same time as Elizabeth, and now she'll hopefully empathise when I've had very little sleep."

Smart says that the first week and bringing their newborn son home has been magic and adds he is a punctual wee man, who arrived bang on his due date.

Ria Vandervis and her baby boy. Photo: Instagram.

Smart and Nabben have been together for more than 10 years. They shared a flat together in Melbourne in 2010 and both starred in Aussie show Winners and Losers.

Three weeks after Smart became a household name in New Zealand after joining the cast of Shortland Street, the couple tied the knot on his family farm on the Canterbury Plains.