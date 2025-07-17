Blake Lively's deposition in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni has been rescheduled to July 31. Photo / Getty Images

Blake Lively’s deposition has been pushed back by two weeks.

The former Gossip Girl star is suing her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation, and after she was granted a protective order on Monday which agreed to her request for the legal meeting to take place in an undisclosed location, it has now been rescheduled.

According to court documents seen by People magazine on Wednesday, legal counsel for both sides met and mutually agreed to move the deposition from Thursday, to July 31.

Meanwhile, Lively’s lawsuit against Texas-based publicist and social media expert Jed Wallace has been dismissed on jurisdictional grounds.

The 37-year-old star had filed a civil rights complaint against the Street Relations, Inc. founder and alleged he had been hired by Baldoni’s PR team to assist in a smear campaign against her.