Sir Rod Stewart turning 80: Rock star’s wife reveals big plans for the milestone birthday

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Sir Rod Stewart continues to perform despite two cancer diagnoses. Photo / Getty Images

With the hitmaker heading towards his milestone birthday, wife Penny Lancaster has shared some of the couple’s plans to mark Sir Rod Stewart’s big day.

Sir Rod Stewart’s 80th birthday celebrations will last “several weeks”.

The Maggie May hitmaker will reach the milestone age in January and his wife Penny Lancaster has promised plans are already under way for the festivities.

Lancaster told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: ”The celebrations will go on for several weeks.

“We’ll start in Florida for Christmas and then go on a big ship together, heading to the Caribbean.

“It will be a wonderful journey.”

Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart will start celebrations for his 80th in Florida. Photo / Getty Images
Stewart was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2000 and prostate cancer in 2016, and still undergoes regular checks to stay on top of his health.

He said: “I regularly undergo the most advanced medical tests, scans, and CTs.

“I consider myself lucky; my medical results are top-notch.”

The Sailing singer wanted to be open with fans when he was having cancer treatment because he thinks it sets a good example when people like him and King Charles – who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of the disease – show they can still lead a normal life.

He said: “I went on stage during my cancer treatment and King Charles is also resuming his engagements.

“He loves what he does and it gives him strength.

“He’s a great man who’s done so much good for the royal family. I love him.

“The most important thing is to go for check-ups. You shouldn’t hide when, like him – and also like me – you’re in the public eye.

“The message it sends is so significant; life can go on, even with cancer.

“I look forward to everything to come. My journey is far from over.”

Stewart values his “special” relationship with the king.

He said: “I wouldn’t say we’re close to the king, but we have good conversations.

“We’ve been working for his charity, the Prince’s Trust [now The King’s Trust] for 20 years.”

