“It will be a wonderful journey.”
Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart will start celebrations for his 80th in Florida. Photo / Getty Images
Stewart was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2000 and
prostate cancer in 2016, and still undergoes regular checks to stay on top of his health.
He said: “I regularly undergo
the most advanced medical tests, scans, and CTs.
“I consider myself lucky; my medical results are top-notch.”
The
He said: “I went on stage during my cancer treatment and King Charles is also resuming his engagements.
“He loves what he does and it gives him strength.
“He’s a great man who’s done so much good for the royal family. I love him.
“The most important thing is to go for check-ups. You shouldn’t hide when, like him – and also like me – you’re in the public eye.
“The message it sends is so significant; life can go on, even with cancer.
“I look forward to everything to come. My journey is far from over.”
Stewart values his “special” relationship with the king.
He said: “I wouldn’t say we’re close to the king, but we have good conversations.
“We’ve been working for his charity, the Prince’s Trust [now The King’s Trust] for 20 years.”