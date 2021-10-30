Spy: Revealed — Robbie Magasiva's crazy work schedule

Actor Robbie Magasiva is keeping himself busy.

This week Robbie Magasiva bids farewell to his Wentworth character— but will return to screen in the same timeslot next week in another Aussie TV series on TVNZ 2.

Magasiva has played prison officer Will Jackson for nine years and gave fans a spectacular goodbye — in drag in a mini version of the women's prison uniform, lip-syncing Olivia Newton-John's Hopelessly Devoted to You, for fans on his Instagram.

"Wentworth was a huge part of my life and I made some lifelong friends throughout nine extraordinary seasons. We became a family, a very close family, something I will forever treasure," wrote Magasiva, who was nominated for several best actor awards for the show.

He now comes back to TV screens in Spreadsheet, a series about divorced mother-of-two Lauren, played by Doc Martin's Katherine Parkinson, who is looking for sex without commitment.

Lauren develops Spreadsheet — a database of sex options, customised to ensure her sushi train of sex, rolls around with variety and order amid the chaos of her life. Fellow Wentworth prison guard Bernard Curry also ditches his uniform and stars with Parkinson and Magasiva in the show.

Magasiva and partner, The Pact writer and producer Natalie Medlock, have been in Hawaii for several weeks staying at the Turtle Bay Resort, where Spy understands he is filming a US TV series. While there is no word yet on what role, perhaps he is in Hawaii Five-O, which stars fellow Kiwi actor Beulah Koale, with whom Magasiva has been hanging out.

Magasiva is also set to hit screens in Rebecca Gibney's new romantic series, Under the Vines, in which he stars as Robert the Builder. Gibney, Magasiva and a swathe of A List actors, filmed the series around Otago earlier this year. This year he also filmed Going, Going with award-winning actors Robyn Malcolm and Elizabeth Hawthorne. The movie weaves together the stories of three very different women as they come face to face with their wild, true selves.