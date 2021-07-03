Spy: Kiwi stars cheeky pleas for Emmy awards

Karl Urban has started a social media campaign to win an Emmy for his show The Boys.

Kiwi stars Karl Urban and Antony Starr are campaigning to win an Emmy for their acting chops in their hugely successful show, The Boys.

Most of the cast from the Amazon Prime show are on the ballot and hoping to scoop nominations.

The pair play superheroes on opposite sides in the R-rated show that is rounding up its third series in Canada.

"Hey y'all The Boys is on the Emmys ballot. If you're a Television Academy member, please cast your vote for Antony Starr," Urban told his social media followers.

"Tony's performance as Homelander is absolutely exemplary. The choices Tony makes are brilliantly compelling, unpredictable & emotionally truthful. Anthony is one of those rare actors who stands on the precipice unblinking. Please consider his work, #givethismananemmy."

Antony Starr would like an Emmy for his role in The Boys.

In Starr's push for Emmy voters to gain nominations, he told his Instagram followers the show's cast was phenomenal.

"I'm blessed to be a part of this ensemble and work with such ferocious talents and amazing people on the day-to-day," he wrote.

"We have, of course Karl Urban helming this beast and holding the screen, driving the show with nuance and charm."

Urban's voice is working for him and he has joined stars like Russell Crowe, Gerard Butler, Madeleine Madden and Vin Diesel acting in the new series ARK: The Animated Series, set in a primeval land of dinosaurs and other extinct creatures and due out next year.

The 73rd Emmy nominations are announced on July 13 before the star-studded ceremony in September.