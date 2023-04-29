The 40-year-old actress has 15-month-old Malti Marie with popstar husband Nick Jonas, and admits it was “so painful” when she was trolled for using a surrogate for her first child. Photo / WireImage

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is “really protective” of her daughter and won’t allow her to be subjected to “gossip”.

Speaking to Bella magazine, she said: “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me, but it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter.”

“I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it’. She’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only - it’s hers, too.

“I didn’t know if she would make it or not.”

She later revealed it was medically necessary for her to use a surrogate due to “complications”.

The Citadel star also spoke about wanting to inspire other young women of colour to become future Hollywood stars.

She said: “Hopefully, I’ll open doors for the next generation of girls. Hopefully, we’ll see more Indian or South Asian actors in Hollywood.”

“I want to commemorate the success and achievements of South Asians outside of India, in the international sphere, because we deserve that position.”

Priyanka previously recalled the terror she and Nick felt after Malti was born three months prematurely and admitted they didn’t know if the tot would survive.

She told Britain’s Vogue magazine: “I was in the operating room when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand ... I saw what the intensive care nurses do. They do God’s work.”

“Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her.

“I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her.”