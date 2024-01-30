Amazon’s Prime Video the latest streamer to hike its NZ pricing

Pay up.

Amazon’s Prime Video is still the cheapest of the big streaming services in New Zealand - but from March 4 it will no longer be so light on your wallet as its monthly price increases by 58 per cent from $6.99 to $10.99.

Why a price hike so far ahead of inflation? A rep for the firm said it was the first price rise since the service launched in NZ in 2016.

Prime content includes Amazon Originals including Reacher, Clarkson’s Farm and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - the first series of which was filmed in NZ (supported by a 20 per cent government rebate) before Amazon Studios decamped for Europe.

Earlier this month, Sky TV increased the price of a standard plan to its Neon streaming service by 11 per cent from $17.99 to $19.99 per month.

The price of a Sky Sport Now Month Pass will go up by the same percentage as it rises from $44.99 to $49.99 per month, also from February 1, with the increased pinned on rising content and production costs.

The cost of a basic Neon plan was held at $12.99 but with the introduction of ads (Netflix, Disney+ and Prime have all introduced cheaper, ad-subsidised plans offshore, but none have announced any plans for commercials in NZ).

Disney+, which launched in NZ in 2019 for $9.99, increased its pricing to $14.99 per month in December last year.

