NZ sharemarket closes up more than 1% as heavyweight stocks rally – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was one of many NZX 10 stocks to rise today.

The NZ sharemarket rallied strongly today with heavyweight stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare helping to drive the market higher.

On the main board, the S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 1.18% or 150.82 points, rising to 12,905.41, with 31,556,229 shares changing hands to the value of $121.9 million.

The S&P/NZX 20

