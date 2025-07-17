Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Air India crash: Airline industry boss says controversial cockpit video recorders might be good idea in future

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran speaks with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW after Air India crash

A global airline group leader says cockpit video recorders might be more likely after the deadly Air India crash.

Pilot unions have generally opposed the moves, citing concerns about privacy and potential misuse by publishers and lawyers.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) director-general Willie Walsh was asked about the impacts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save