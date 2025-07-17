“But on a personal basis, I can see that there is a strong argument now for the inclusion of the video in the cockpit to assist in accident investigations.”

All but one of the 230 passengers on Flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick were killed in the June 12 crash.

On Saturday, a preliminary crash report said a cockpit voice recording showed one pilot asking another why he cut off fuel supply to the engines.

The report has sparked anger from the Airline Pilots’ Association of India, which suggested pilots were being blamed prematurely for the crash.

“Our industry has always been very open in sharing information. We believe that any accident or any major incident that takes place needs to be investigated fully and reported so that everybody can benefit from the experience,” Walsh said.

“And based on what little we know now, it’s quite possible that a video recording in addition to the voice recording would significantly assist the investigators in conducting that investigation.”

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots Associations (IFALPA) has voiced concern about recordings being inappropriately used by media and litigants.

In a late 2023 position paper, it said pre-internet or pre-smartphone views of cockpit recordings had become obsolete.

The IFALPA said some mobile phones and computers could survive aircraft accidents, and there was no global standard for protection of cockpit recordings.

And on flight recorders generally, the IFALPA has said no on-board recordings should be released other than for accident or incident investigations.

“They should not become a tool to monitor and/or check the judgment, performance or ability which a particular pilot demonstrates or has demonstrated during the course of a flight.”

The Australian Airline Pilots’ Association voiced similar concerns a decade ago, saying financial and human costs of installing airborne image recorders would outweigh benefits.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau are continuing to investigate the Flight 171 crash.

The preliminary report said downloaded flight data contained about 49 hours of flight information and data on six flights, including the crashed one.

The take-off weight was within allowable limits and no significant bird activity was seen in or around the flight path.

There has been speculation a pilot on Flight 171 may have had mental health issues.

“On the issue of mental health, this is an issue that’s relevant to everybody in the world. It’s not just unique to pilots,” Walsh added.

“Our industry is actually doing a lot in that area, but obviously we need to continue to do everything we can to ensure that safety continues to be enhanced.”

John Weekes is a business journalist mostly covering aviation and courts. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and courts.