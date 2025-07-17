“Despite this price stability, we’re pushing back on some of the supply chains. We do have some comfortable duopolies in supply that are wanting to put prices up and, I’ll be honest, one of those is Carter Holt Harvey with timber, and we’re saying ‘no’.
“The consumer can’t sustain that at this moment. We don’t see that your input costs have increased. You need to hold your prices for the good of New Zealanders and our industry at the time.”
Asked what response came from Carter Holt Harvey, Porteous said his business was awaiting that.
“It’s a live debate and negotiation, but I think all builders need to have the confidence to be able to challenge any suppliers. What are these input costs that have gone up?”
Porteous cited the housing downturn as having an effect on businesses like his.
“You’ll never build cheaper than you will today,” he said, referring to the house sales downturn and land prices not rising at the levels they had been.
“The cost of building a home isn’t our supply chain or manufacturers. It’s more bureaucracy, red tape, councils, and honestly, MBIE [Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment] at times over-reaching with the building code.”
Staff at the national chain of Carter’s retail outlets are telling builders of the planned price rises. The directive has come from the head office.
Denver Simpson, Carter Holt Harvey’s general counsel and company secretary, said he had no comment on the timber price rises.
Rotorua-headquartered Red Stag Timber is the other dominant force in the sector in New Zealand.