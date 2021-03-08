Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: Meghan reveals Kate Middleton made her cry

Just minutes into the Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan has revealed a shocking piece of information.

Oprah asked Meghan if she made Kate Middleton cry. Meghan says this was a turning point.

Meghan says the narrative with Kate didn't happen.

"No" she tells Oprah - she didn't make cry. "The reverse happened."

According to Meghan, Kate was upset about something, but Meghan says Kate owned it. She apologised and Kate made Meghan cry.

Meghan revealed Kate Middleton was upset about the flower girl dresses, and it made her [Meghan] cry. Photo / Getty Images

A few days before Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018, Kate was upset about the flower girl dresses, and Meghan says "it made me cry".

"It didn't make sense," she told Oprah.

'Hero and a villain'

Meghan says there wasn't a confrontation. She says it was unfair to be blamed for something that didn't happen.

Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true, and when Oprah asked why didn't anyone clarify. Meghan responds "good question".

Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte at the 2018 wedding. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan addresses the polarisation she was subjected to, depicted against Kate.

"If you love me, you don't have to hate her. If you love her, you don't have to hate me."

"I don't think it's fair to go into the details because she apologised and I've forgiven her," says Meghan about the incident with Kate, explaining that what really hurt was that the reverse story was what emerged publicly – that she made Kate cry.

"I would hope she would've wanted that corrected ... she's a good person. If you love me you don't have to hate her, and if you hate me you don't have to love her."

Oprah reads a few more headlines to Meghan, showing the difference in her and Kate's treatment from some sectors of the media.

"I can see what's at play there … They seem to want a narrative of a hero and villain," says Meghan.

Kate then apologised and got her flowers.

• CBS presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will broadcast Tuesday, March 9 at 7:30pm on Three.