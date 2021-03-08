Oprah tell-all: Meghan reveals she had suicidal thoughts before leaving UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Harpo Productions

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed she had suicidal thoughts before she and Prince Harry split from the royal family and moved to the US.

"I just didn't want to be alive any more," Meghan told a visibly shocked Oprah Winfrey during their blockbuster interview, screening in the US this afternoon.

Meghan said she asked for help but felt unsupported as she struggled with "frightening" and "constant" suicidal thoughts. She reached out to one of Princess Diana's friends for help.

"Nothing was ever done ... at my old job there was a union and they would protect me.

"They said 'my heart goes out to you because I can see how hard it is but there's nothing we can do because you're not a paid employee of the institution'."

Meghan struggled to hold back tears as she talked about the moment she told Harry she felt suicidal before the two had to attend a public event together.

"He was already carrying the weight of the world ... It takes so much courage to admit that you need help. I was ashamed.

"I share this because there are so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help and I know personally how hard it is."

The Duchess said her mental health had improved since the move to the US.

Later in the interview, Winfrey asked both Meghan and Harry: "You left [the UK] because you were asking for help and you couldn't get it?"

"Yes," they answered.

• CBS presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will broadcast on Tuesday, March 9, at 7.30pm on Three.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.