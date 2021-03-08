Meghan Markle 'could do second Oprah interview to hit back at bullying claims'

As the world awaits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a bombshell tell-all interview detailing life inside the Royal Family, it could only just be the beginning.

Meghan is reportedly considering doing another interview with Oprah Winfrey to combat bullying allegations against her from the Palace.

Sources told The Sun the duchess is now keen to go on the offensive, with her aides plotting a sit-down sequel with either Oprah or CBS anchor Gayle King.

Teasers from the Oprah interview have already seen Meghan accuse the Royal Family of "perpetuating falsehoods" about herself and Harry.

But hours after the trailer was revealed to the public, Meghan was accused of "emotional cruelty" towards her staff at Kensington Palace.

A spokesman for the Sussexes said they were the victims of a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation".

Now Meghan has been armed with another reason for a second tell-all.

A source told The Sun: "The Oprah interview isn't necessarily a one-off.

"The door has been left open for the couple to come back again and talk about their lives.

"Oprah and Gayle have both been supportive and understanding of their plight behind closed doors and are champions of them."

Sources say Meghan is keen to go on the offensive after her interview with Oprah. Photo / CBS

In other clips from the Oprah interview, Harry likens Meghan's situation to that of his mother Princess Diana and said he "feared history would repeat itself".

"I am just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side," Harry said in a clip released by the network.

"Because, I can't imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

According to CBS, the focus of the interview will start solely on Meghan before bringing Prince Harry in for further insights.

The interview will cover the couple's bombshell move away from royal life. Photo / CBS and Three

Sneak peeks of the interview released over the past week have given fans a taste of what to expect from the interview where "no subject was off-limits".

"You've said some pretty shocking things here," Oprah told Meghan Markle in the first sneak peek of the tell-all interview.

Oprah can also be seen asking Meghan: "Were you silent, or were you silenced?"

• CBS presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will be broadcast on Three on Tuesday, March 9, at 7.30pm.