Live: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 'tell all' interview with Oprah Winfrey

After weeks of speculation, CBS is today airing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey in the US.

We are covering the interview and the reaction to it live as it unfolds in the US from 2pm Monday (NZT). Viewers in New Zealand will be able to watch it tomorrow at 7.30pm on Three.

While the timing has been criticised as Prince Philip remains in hospital, it's unlikely to deter viewers, with the interview one of the most anticipated celebrity interviews of recent times.

Sneak peeks of the interview - which screens tomorrow at 7.30pm on Three - have been released over the past week. They have given fans a taste of what to expect in an encounter where "no subject was off-limits".

"You've said some pretty shocking things here," Oprah told Meghan Markle in the first sneak peek of the tell-all interview.

Harry shared his biggest fear was "history repeating itself", a reference to what happened to his mum, the late Princess Diana.

"I am just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side," Harry said in a clip released by the network. "Because, I can't imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

Oprah can also be seen asking Meghan: "Were you silent, or were you silenced?"

Meghan is also seen hitting out at royal restrictions and claiming "there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us".

The duchess is also expected to finally expose her rift with Kate Middleton and discuss the estranged relationship with her father, Thomas Markle.

The couple are also set to speak about their move to the United States and their "future hopes and dreams for their expanding family".

• CBS presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will broadcast Tuesday, March 9 at 7:30pm on Three.