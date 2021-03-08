Prince Harry and Meghan considered moving to New Zealand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Totaranui Campground in the Abel Tasman National Park during their last trip down under. Photo / File

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admitted during their Oprah interview they considered moving to New Zealand.

The couple say they "never left" the royal family, but instead wanted to step down from being senior royals "to take a breath" – perhaps in a country like New Zealand. They say that request was denied.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry says, referring to his mother's death: "To receive no help at all and to be told 'This is just how it is, we've all been through it'"

Oprah asks Harry to tell her in the simplest terms why he left.

As a couple the pair have only visited New Zealand once, back in 2018, where they were met with huge crowds when out and about.

"Lack of support and lack of understanding," he says, denying he "blindsided" the Queen with his decision: "I have too much respect for her." He says he spoke to her over a two-year period about stepping down.

He also had multiple "conversations with my father – before he stopped taking my calls".

Why did Prince Charles stop taking his son's calls?

"Because I took matters into my own hands," he says.

Just months after their wedding, the couple embarked on a 16-day October 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

The New Zealand leg of the tour started in Wellington, whereafter they visited Abel Tasman National Park before heading to other areas of the country.

New Zealand Twitter users seemed very happy when he couple hinted at the possibility of living in New Zealand.

It seems New Zealand Twitter users would have welcomed the couple into the country with open arms.

• CBS presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will broadcast on Tuesday, March 9, at 7.30pm on Three.