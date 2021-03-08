Harry tells Oprah: 'My father and my brother, they are trapped'

Harry has shared his pain over leaving Britain and his family behind in a remarkably candid interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Sussex told Winfrey that he felt trapped by royal life but wouldn't have left if he hadn't married Meghan. Harry shared that it was their relationship that revealed the strictures of royal life.

"I wouldn't have been able to, because I myself was trapped," Harry said. "I didn't see a way out.

"I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped," Harry said, before adding, "My father and my brother, they are trapped."

Harry acknowledged that he does not have a close relationship presently with his brother William, who is heir to the throne after their father, Prince Charles. "I love William to bits … but we were on different paths," shared Harry.

When pressed by Winfrey to describe his current relationship with his brother he chose his words carefully. "The relationship is 'space', at the moment. Time heals all things," Harry said.

"I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a duchess, a princess, I’ve always just been Meghan. And the most important title I’ll ever have is mom." - Meghan Markle #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/nflEvRvtNa — Duchess Meg (@duchessmegfan) March 8, 2021

The prince disputed rumours that he intentionally blindsided his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with his decision to split.

"I've never blindsided my grandmother," he said. "I've spoken more to my grandmother in the past year than I have for many many years. I have a deep respect for her."

Meghan, too, was complimentary toward the queen: "The queen has always been wonderful to me," Meghan said.

Harry admitted that there has been substantial damage done to his relationships with his family, over Meghan's treatment in particular.

"There is a lot to work through there," Harry said about his relationship with his father. "I feel really let down. He's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened."

• CBS presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will broadcast on Three on Tuesday, March 9, at 7.30pm.