Harry and Meghan 'tell all' with Oprah: Gender of baby number two revealed

Meghan faced off with Oprah alone for the first 45 minutes of today's hotly anticipated tell-all interview. And the 39-year-old Duchess did just that, revealing some shocking family secrets, including the fact that she and Harry were secretly married three days prior to their lavish Windsor Castle wedding.

Meghan also opened up about the controversial claim that she made Kate cry in the lead-up to the aforementioned wedding, turning the tables, insisting she ended up in tears, not Kate. "The reverse happened. A few days before the wedding she was upset about something. It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings."

With those bombshells still reverberating around the world, Meghan was then joined by her royal husband, Harry, who appeared very happy to be joining the discussion.

As promised the royal couple revealed the gender of their second child, said to be due in June this year.

It's a girl! Harry gleefully shared his feelings on the revelation: it's "amazing – to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for."

The couple are thrilled to be adding a second child to their family, which includes 21-month-old Archie, but insist when their girl joins them they will feel complete. "Two is it," says Meghan.

The couple announced the pregnancy in an adorable photo posted by the couple's friend and photographer Misan Harriman. The stunning black and white photo, posted in February, shows Meghan cradling her baby bump in a flowing dress, by Carolina Herrera, one she previously wore when pregnant with Archie, with her head resting contentedly on Harry's knee.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

Moving onto the touchy subject of his exit from the royal family, Harry told Oprah the key driver was "lack of support and lack of understanding". Harry also revealed that the move caused immense tension between him and his father, Prince Charles, who he claims "stopped taking his calls".

When pressed by Oprah to speculate on why Prince Charles had stopped speaking to him, Harry replied: "Because I took matters into my own hands."

Harry also shared that he was shocked to discover that the Palace would remove security for him and his family when they stepped down.

"They said it was because of the change of status – I asked if there was a change of threat." There wasn't. Nothing had changed except the way Harry, Meghan and Archie were to be treated moving forward.

• CBS presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will broadcast on Three on Tuesday, March 9, at 7.30pm.