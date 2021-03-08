Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 'tell all' interview with Oprah Winfrey

ROYAL BOMBSHELLS

* Meghan says she was suicidal as the fallout with the Royal family intensified

* She claims royals raised concerns about the possible dark skin of unborn Archie

* She and Harry wed in secret three days before the ceremony seen by the world

* Meghan says Kate made her cry over the dresses for wedding flower girls

* The pair considered moving to New Zealand before settling on US

* They revealed they are having a baby girl, a sister for Archie

* Harry says he has been cut off financially from the royal family

* Harry feels 'let down' by Charles but wants to repair the relationship

* He says he loves William to bits but they are on a different path

* Meghan on the Queen: 'The Queen has been wonderful to me. I loved being in her company'

Well, that was ... a lot. CBS did not exaggerate when they described Oprah's interview with Harry and Meghan as a "bombshell".

In the tell-all conversation, which aired this afternoon in the US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a number of shocking revelations - and shared some joyous news as well.

It's a girl!

Alright, good news first. The couple announced they are expecting a baby girl and Harry could not be happier about the news.

He told Oprah his family is perfect, with the four of them and their two dogs (he didn't mention the rescue chickens but they did get their place in the spotlight as well).

On the topic of children, Meghan also made clear there will be no more babies after this one. "Two it is," she told Oprah.

They nearly 'megxited' to New Zealand

Viewers learnt today that, after deciding to leave the UK, Harry and Meghan considered moving to New Zealand and Canada, as they wanted to stay in a Commonwealth country.

They settled in Canada but, with impending lockdowns and the Royal family taking away their security, Harry said they chose to move to California. He described the move as a way to keep his family safe.

Is the Royal family racist? Meghan thinks so

Perhaps the most shocking revelation of the whole interview came when discussing baby Archie.

Meghan revealed that, when she was pregnant, the Royal family changed the protocols and told them their unborn child would not become a prince or princess and would not have any security.

She also said members of the royal family had a conversation with Harry about "how brown" Archie's skin would be.

When Harry joined the interview, Oprah asked him about that conversation. He says he was "shocked" and refused to elaborate.

Meghan had suicidal thoughts

Meghan told Oprah that, through her time with the royal family in the UK, she experienced suicidal thoughts, getting to a point where she said she "didn't want to be alive anymore".

She also revealed that she told "the institution" about this, hoping to get help, but was refused.

She said her passport was taken and she felt "trapped".

She went to HR and discussed what she was going through and was told that, as she was not a paid employee of the institution, they could not help her.

She told Harry how she was feeling just before they had to go to an event at the Royal Albert Hall. To this day, she says she sees the photographs of them at that event and what stands out to her is the memory of how Harry was gripping her hand, after she told him she wanted to end her life.

How Kate made Meghan cry

But wait - there's more. Quite a bit more, actually. In today's interview, we leant that the couple actually got married three days before the wedding the whole world watched on TV.

"Three days before our wedding, we got married. No-one knows that – the spectacle was for the world," she told Oprah.

On top of that, Meghan also addressed the controversial headlines about her making Kate cry and revealed that "the reverse happened".

She says that, the week of her wedding, Kate got upset about something to do with the flower girls' dresses and made Meghan cry. She also said Kate apologised and sent her flowers, but no one in the royal family bothered to correct the headlines that turned Meghan into the villain.

'Were you silent or were you silenced?'

It was the question that CBS kept showing in the teasers for the interview - and now we know the answer.

When Oprah asked Meghan whether she was "silent or silenced", she told her: "the latter".

In an interview full of shocking revelations, Harry also revealed that they have been financially cut off from the royal family and that he has been living off what his mum left him.

He also said that, while he is close to his grandmother, his relationship with his father is very damaged. For a while, he says Charles stopped taking his calls.

Now they talk, but "there's a lot of hurt".

The couple did end the interview on a high note, saying they are finally happy and enjoying their life together.

"Time heals all things, hopefully," Harry told Oprah towards the end of an interview.

Hopefully.

