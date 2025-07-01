Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Foodstuffs’ salad leaf supply takes hit from severe weather, stock limited

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Ryan Bridge talks to fruit and vege expert Glenn Forsyth about the best buys this season.

Select Foodstuffs’ supermarkets have reduced their salad leaf varieties to a “limited stock” as severe weather impacts the company’s supply chain.

Shoppers at New World Thorndon in Wellington this week began revising their shopping lists after a sign informed them that shelves were facing shortages of leafy greens.

“Due to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle