A source has revealed more information about the shock alleged fight. Photo / AP

New details surrounding Prince Harry and Prince William’s explosive physical fight have been revealed.

Earlier this week multiple news outlets obtained advanced copies of the Prince’s explosive memoir, Spare, in which he claims William ripped his necklace as he knocked him on to the ground and broke the pet bowl.

Now, new details released by The Sun have shone a light on what led to the shocking alleged attack.

Speaking to the news outlet, a source has claimed William only went to speak to Harry because of bullying allegations being made by royal staff regarding Meghan Markle.

In the book, Harry notes the violent attack came as William was discussing “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship.

Harry claims his brother called Meghan, “rude” and “abrasive” before the argument became physical but a source has claimed that’s not the case and Harry has left out vital pieces of information.

“What Harry does not explain in the book is that the real reason William went to speak with him was to address allegations Meghan was mistreating and bullying staff.” The source said.

“William went in good faith to talk with his brother after he heard some pretty shocking accusations levelled at Meghan.

“He had been told of allegations Meghan was bullying her staff and wanted to get across to his brother that was not the way things are done in the Royal Family.”

Jason Knauf and Meghan Markle have had a controversial past. Photos / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace investigated bullying claims invoking the Duchess of Sussex last year after Kiwi Jason Knauf who was the Sussexes’ communications assistant in 2017 and 2018, raised concerns.

He alleged the new Duchess’ treatment of her staff had already driven two personal assistants out of the household, and that she was actively “undermining the confidence” of a third.

He wrote an email to Prince William’s private secretary, Simon Case, stressing that both he and the palace’s head of HR, Samantha Carruthers, thought “the situation was very serious” and he was “concerned that nothing will be done”.

Following the investigation the Sunday Times reported the investigation led to changes in the monarchy’s HR department’s “policies and procedures”, but also alleged the Palace’s findings will never be released.

The alleged attack is one of many arguments with his brother Harry details in the memoir that is set to be released in New Zealand next week.

Sources claim the book has created anxiety for William and other members of the Royal family but now that extracts have been released they feel “relieved” and remain calm about its contents.