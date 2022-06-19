Markle has always denied claims she drove out two of her staff and actively undermined "the confidence" of a third during her early days as a senior royal. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle made headlines constantly during her short tenure as a working royal. But one storyline has resurfaced amid claims Buckingham Palace "buried" findings from a "highly sensitive" inquiry into Markle's alleged bullying of her staff.

According to the Sunday Times of London, while the investigation has led to changes in the monarchy's HR department's "policies and procedures", it is also alleged the Palace's findings will never be released.

That's because, according to the Times of London source, doing anything other than "burying" them would risk the participants' privacy and have the potential to inflate tensions between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

Various claims and observations, including reports of concern from Kiwi Jason Knauf who was the Sussexes' communications assistant in 2017 and 2018, led to an investigation beginning in March last year.

Knauf raised concern over Markle's behaviour in October 2018, the month the couple toured Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

He alleged the new Duchess' treatment of her staff had already driven two personal assistants out of the household, and that she was actively "undermining the confidence" of a third.

He wrote an email to Prince William's private secretary, Simon Case, stressing that both he and the palace's head of HR, Samantha Carruthers, thought "the situation was very serious" and he was "concerned that nothing will be done".

While Meghan was touring New Zealand, Australia, Tonga and Fiji, concerns were being raised over her treatment of staff. Photo / Getty Images

"I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year," Knauf wrote.

"The treatment of X was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y."

Knauf stopped working for the Sussexes a short time later, instead taking up the post of chief executive of William and Kate's Royal Foundation.

A third aide also came forward to report "humiliating" mistreatment by Markle when she arrived at Kensington Palace after her 2018 wedding.

Meanwhile the Times alleged bullying stretched back to 2017, prior to the couple's lavish nuptials.

Following the announcement of their engagement, it was reported that a senior aide gave both Markle and her husband-to-be a stern warning over their treatment of staff. To which the Times claims Markle replied: "It's not my job to coddle people."

When the allegations were made public, a spokesperson for Markle vehemently denied them and said the duchess was "saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself."

• Additional reporting: news.com