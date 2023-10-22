King Charles is reportedly ready to welcome Meghan Markle back into the Royal family. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained estranged from the Royal family following their departure in 2020, however, all of that could be about to change.

Despite a “peace talks” meeting between Harry and King Charles being called off last time the King’s youngest son was in the UK, one royal expert believes the monarch is ready to forgive the Californian-based royals and welcome them back into the family.

Speaking to GB News, Dr Ed Owens, author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself?, has claimed Charles would like the couple and their children, Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1, back in the royal fold - as long as they make the first move.

“He is demonstrating he is ready to reconcile and that ultimately, the onus is on them to make a decision as to whether they want to heal the wounds that have opened up between them and the rest of the Royal Family,” Owens said.

“The King has done that quite successfully so far. He’s held the moral high ground, he’s presented himself as a conciliator. That is the best way to maintain his reputation as a public figure.”

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth on September 19, 2022. Photo / AP

The royal expert added that the most important thing for Charles is how he is viewed by the British people and “obviously wants to maintain a positive reputation”, which explains the King’s decision to constantly take the “moral high ground” when it comes to sensitive matters such as Harry and Meghan.

But while it seems one is ready to come to the party and forgive and forget, Charles is set to face a major hurdle as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously stated they would like an official apology from the Royal family.

Owens said such an act is highly unlikely based on how it would look to the public, “That would be essentially to concede that the Royal Family had done something seriously wrong in the first place,” he said.

It comes after suspicions the couple may have had a secret royal encounter with Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank during their brief trip to Portugal.

Portuguese magazine Nova Gente reported, “They arrived in Portugal without their children and, as soon as they landed, they headed to Alentejo and more precisely to Melides.

“The choice of this location would have been related to a possible invitation from Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew, who, since the start of last year, has been spending a lot of time in this part of the Alentejo because of her husband’s work.”

Neither party confirmed whether the meeting occurred.