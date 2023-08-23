King Charles and Prince Harry will ‘meet for peace talks’ in the UK next month

Prince Harry and his father King Charles are reportedly planning to meet for "peace talks" next month. Photos / Getty Images, AP

King Charles and his son Prince Harry are rumoured to be meeting in the UK for “peace talks” next month - but don’t expect Meghan Markle to be there.

Harry, 38, will return home to California next month via London after the Invictus Games in Germany, while the King is set to return home from his summer holiday in Balmoral in mid-September - meaning the pair will be in the capital at the same time.

It’s believed they could meet to talk over tensions in the royal family that heightened with the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare and his Netflix series with his wife, Harry & Meghan, which landed on the platform in December last year.

It's unlikely Prince Harry's wife Meghan will be part of the reunion with King Charles rumoured to be taking place next month. Photo / Getty Images

Royal staff are said to be preparing for the “peace talks” to happen on September 17 before the King leaves for France on September 20, according to OK! magazine.

A source told the outlet: “King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September, which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf.”

“The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20, so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.”

The source added the King is apparently upset by what his son wrote in his explosive memoir Spare - especially the comments with regard to his wife Queen Camilla, who Harry claimed “had sacrificed me on her personal PR altar”.

“If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward,” they continued.

Queen Camilla was reportedly hurt by Prince Harry's claims about her in his memoir 'Spare'. Photo / Getty Images

It has been reported Camilla herself was offended by the book’s contents, which included labelling her as “dangerous” and “a villain”, one of her closest friends has claimed.

Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, who was one of Queen Camilla’s official companions at her husband’s coronation in May, told the Sunday Times, “Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts.”

“But she doesn’t let it get to her. Her philosophy is always, ‘Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down – least said, soonest mended’.”

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to attend the Invictus Games with Prince Harry, but the source has claimed it is “highly unlikely” the Duchess would be part of any “peace talks” that are planned to take place between the King and his son.