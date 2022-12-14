Harry & Meghan official trailer 2. Video / Netflix

Love it or hate it, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series is a ratings hit.

And Harry & Meghan has already broken Netflix’s record for the biggest documentary debut on the platform, less than a week after the first three episodes premiered last Thursday.

The show, directed by the Oscar-nominated Liz Garbus, follows the Sussexes’ love story and subsequent fallout with the royal family.

It also gives insight into their controversial decision to quit their royal duties.

Now Netflix has confirmed the first half of the series has clocked up 81.55 million hours of viewing time in the past week, breaking the record for the most hours viewed of any other documentary on the streaming service in its first week.

Decider reports that 28 million households had tuned in after just four days. The show appeared in the top 10 in 85 countries - including, of course, the top spot in the UK.

So far, we’ve seen Meghan describing her first meeting with the Queen as “medieval” to Harry slamming royal reporters, as well as clips from Princess Diana’s controversial Panorama interview.

Meghan and Harry's wedding photos shown in the trailer for part two of their Netflix series. Photo / Netflix

The couple also shared footage of their two children at their home in California.

A new teaser released for the remaining episodes, dropping on Netflix on December 15, shows Harry saying, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

And from what we’ve already seen, it’s likely statements like this will only draw in more viewers.

As for other series that viewers are loving, Wednesday has just passed one billion viewing hours - only the third series to surpass that number within its first 28 days.

It even eclipsed Ryan Murphy’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as the streamer’s second-most popular English language series.

Both of those shows are nominated in the 2023 Golden Globes.



