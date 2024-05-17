Old-fashioned names are becoming much rarer for babies, a new survey reveals. Photo / Getty Images

Britain’s most popular baby names have been revealed and there’s an interesting trend emerging when it comes to favoured monikers.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) has shared the latest name data from births in 2022 across England and Wales, and Noah and Olivia are still the most popular names in the country.

Olivia has topped the annual list for the seventh year in a row, while Amelia, Isla and Ava followed in popularity.

Meanwhile, Oliver dropped to second place in 2021 after being the most popular name for eight years and was overtaken by Noah.

ONS data also revealed the moniker Muhammed, which came in at 20 in the 2012 research, has become a much-loved name among Brits, now ranking at No 2 on the most popular boy names list.

Other names in the top five include George and Leo, while former favourite Oliver has dropped a few places to fourth.

According to Dr James Tucker, who works for ONS, old-fashioned monikers are becoming less used.

He says: “Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021. Oliver has now slipped to the fourth most popular boys’ name, behind Muhammad and George.

“Olivia remained the most popular girls’ name in 2022, having held the top spot since 2016. In second and third place for the girls it’s Amelia and Isla, both unchanged from 2021.

“Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys’ names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls’ top 10.”

And if you’re lost on ideas when it comes to naming your new arrival, look no further than Hollywood for inspiration, says Tucker.

“Popular culture continues to influence parents’ baby name choices. Today we have also published analysis exploring cultural influences that could be inspiring baby name trends, from hit TV shows to musical icons.”

According to ONS’s research, the most well-liked monikers between 1996 and 2021, such as Lauren, have plummeted in popularity.

Lauren fell from fifth to 567th, Megan from 10th to 330th and Amy from ninth to 285th.

Popular girl names in 2022

1 Olivia

2 Amelia

3 Isla

4 Ava

5 Lily

6 Ivy

7 Freya

8 Florence

9 Isabella

10 Mia

11 Willow

12 Sienna

13 Poppy

14 Sophia

15 Elsie

16 Rosie

17 Grace

18 Millie

19 Emily

20 Sofia

21 Daisy

22 Evelyn

23 Evie

24 Phoebe

25 Ella

26 Charlotte

27 Harper

28 Maya

29 Matilda

30 Ruby

31 Aria

32 Penelope

33 Hallie

34 Luna

35 Bonnie

36 Ada

37 Emilia

38 Alice

39 Sophie

40 Esme

41 Isabelle

42 Maisie

43 Violet

44 Delilah

45 Mila

46 Eva

47 Arabella

48 Maeve

49 Aurora

50 Mabel

Popular boy names in 2022

1 Noah

2 Muhammad

3 George

4 Oliver

5 Leo

6 Arthur

7 Oscar

8 Theodore

9 Theo

10 Freddie

11 Archie

12 Luca

13 Henry

14 Jack

15 Harry

16 Charlie

17 Alfie

18 Arlo

19 Thomas

20 Teddy

21 Finley

22 Jacob

23 Tommy

24 William

25 Lucas

26 Isaac

27 Mohammed

28 Alexander

29 Albie

30 Roman

31 Edward

32 Jude

33 Elijah

34 James

35 Joshua

36 Reuben

37 Max

38 Rory

39 Sebastian

40 Louie

41 Adam

42 Mason

43 Ethan

43 Hudson

45 Harrison

46 Ezra

47 Hugo

48 Louis

49 Reggie

50 Joseph