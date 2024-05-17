Britain’s most popular baby names have been revealed and there’s an interesting trend emerging when it comes to favoured monikers.
The Office of National Statistics (ONS) has shared the latest name data from births in 2022 across England and Wales, and Noah and Olivia are still the most popular names in the country.
Olivia has topped the annual list for the seventh year in a row, while Amelia, Isla and Ava followed in popularity.
Meanwhile, Oliver dropped to second place in 2021 after being the most popular name for eight years and was overtaken by Noah.
ONS data also revealed the moniker Muhammed, which came in at 20 in the 2012 research, has become a much-loved name among Brits, now ranking at No 2 on the most popular boy names list.
Other names in the top five include George and Leo, while former favourite Oliver has dropped a few places to fourth.
According to Dr James Tucker, who works for ONS, old-fashioned monikers are becoming less used.
He says: “Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021. Oliver has now slipped to the fourth most popular boys’ name, behind Muhammad and George.
“Olivia remained the most popular girls’ name in 2022, having held the top spot since 2016. In second and third place for the girls it’s Amelia and Isla, both unchanged from 2021.
“Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys’ names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls’ top 10.”
And if you’re lost on ideas when it comes to naming your new arrival, look no further than Hollywood for inspiration, says Tucker.
“Popular culture continues to influence parents’ baby name choices. Today we have also published analysis exploring cultural influences that could be inspiring baby name trends, from hit TV shows to musical icons.”
According to ONS’s research, the most well-liked monikers between 1996 and 2021, such as Lauren, have plummeted in popularity.
Lauren fell from fifth to 567th, Megan from 10th to 330th and Amy from ninth to 285th.
Popular girl names in 2022
1 Olivia
2 Amelia
3 Isla
4 Ava
5 Lily
6 Ivy
7 Freya
8 Florence
9 Isabella
10 Mia
11 Willow
12 Sienna
13 Poppy
14 Sophia
15 Elsie
16 Rosie
17 Grace
18 Millie
19 Emily
20 Sofia
21 Daisy
22 Evelyn
23 Evie
24 Phoebe
25 Ella
26 Charlotte
27 Harper
28 Maya
29 Matilda
30 Ruby
31 Aria
32 Penelope
33 Hallie
34 Luna
35 Bonnie
36 Ada
37 Emilia
38 Alice
39 Sophie
40 Esme
41 Isabelle
42 Maisie
43 Violet
44 Delilah
45 Mila
46 Eva
47 Arabella
48 Maeve
49 Aurora
50 Mabel
Popular boy names in 2022
1 Noah
2 Muhammad
3 George
4 Oliver
5 Leo
6 Arthur
7 Oscar
8 Theodore
9 Theo
10 Freddie
11 Archie
12 Luca
13 Henry
14 Jack
15 Harry
16 Charlie
17 Alfie
18 Arlo
19 Thomas
20 Teddy
21 Finley
22 Jacob
23 Tommy
24 William
25 Lucas
26 Isaac
27 Mohammed
28 Alexander
29 Albie
30 Roman
31 Edward
32 Jude
33 Elijah
34 James
35 Joshua
36 Reuben
37 Max
38 Rory
39 Sebastian
40 Louie
41 Adam
42 Mason
43 Ethan
43 Hudson
45 Harrison
46 Ezra
47 Hugo
48 Louis
49 Reggie
50 Joseph