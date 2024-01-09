Last year’s top baby names in New Zealand have been revealed.
Topping the charts for children born last year was Noah and Charlotte, according to Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs.
Close behind were Oliver, Luca, Amelia and Isla, as well as Jack, Leo, Theodore, Olivia, Harper and Willow.
As in 2022, the top Māori names will be released around the time of Matariki.
New Zealand’s Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages, Russell Burnard, says that while it’s a great responsibility, naming a child is also the “greatest gift” we can give our kin.
“Naming a child is one of the greatest gifts any parent can give, and we know that much time and thought is given to this important milestone.”
So, what names are still going strong since 2022 and which ones have been kicked to the curb?
In 2023, Noah overtook Oliver as the most popular boys’ name, ending its 10-year reign at the top of the name charts.
The top five are the same boys’ names as last year, just in a different order.
When it came to the girls, Mila and Lily were booted from the top five with Olivia and Harper rising in the ranks, and Isla fell from first spot to third.
Charlotte, Amelia and Isla have been battling it out in the top three for the last five years, clearly affirming themselves as Kiwi favourites in the baby game.
A total of 18,666 different first names were given to a total of 57,889 babies that were registered in 2023. In 2022 there were 59,711 births registered in New Zealand with a total of 18,041 different first names.
Top boys’ names 2023
- Noah
- Oliver
- Luca
- Jack
- Leo
- Theodore
- George
- Henry
- Charlie
- Hudson
- Arthur
- Arlo
- Elijah
- William
- James
- Lucas
- Liam
- Thomas
- Theo
- Oscar
- Cooper
- Beau
- Hugo
- Ethan
- Ezra
- Mason
- Archie
- Levi
- Max
- Carter
- Felix
- Finn
- Alexander
- Lachlan
- Asher
- Hunter
- Louie
- Luke
- Benjamin
- Harry
- Jackson
- Archer
- Micah
- Riley
- Caleb
- Isaac
- Louis
- Austin
- Luka
- Samuel
- Jordan
- Sebastian
- Daniel
- Ezekiel
- Eli
- Jasper
- Ryan
- Blake
- Harvey
- Harrison
- Nikau
- Grayson
- Roman
- Zion
- Toby
- Jacob
- Joshua
- Tommy
- Joseph
- Nathan
- Spencer
- Bodhi
- Edward
- Miles
- Oakley
- Ryder
- Jayden
- Malakai
- Logan
- Elias
- Gabriel
- River
- Angus
- Lincoln
- Nico
- Billy
- Ari
- Enzo
- Adam
- Freddie
- Harley
- Myles
- Atlas
- Isaiah
- Leon
- Niko
- Zorawar
- Braxton
- Matthew
- Aiden
Top girls’ names 2023
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Isla
- Olivia
- Harper
- Willow
- Lily
- Ava
- Ella
- Hazel
- Mila
- Evelyn
- Mia
- Sophie
- Isabella
- Aria
- Ruby
- Grace
- Millie
- Florence
- Lucy
- Ivy
- Chloe
- Zoe 1
- Maeve
- Daisy
- Matilda
- Sadie
- Sophia
- Emily
- Freya
- Luna
- Olive
- Georgia
- Maia
- Poppy
- Frankie
- Violet
- Mackenzie
- Ellie
- Riley
- Aurora
- Bella
- Madison
- Penelope
- Kaia
- Zara
- Billie
- Quinn
- Layla
- Amaia
- Eleanor
- Sienna
- Bonnie
- Isabelle
- Phoebe
- Abigail
- Eden
- Emilia
- Eva
- Sofia
- Stella
- Delilah
- Aaliyah
- Scarlett
- Kiara
- Emma
- Alice
- Molly
- Thea
- Indie
- Maya
- Ayla
- Elsie
- Evie
- Margot
- Hannah
- Ada
- Esther
- Harlow
- Maddison
- Cleo
- Harriet
- Manaia
- Elizabeth
- Iris
- Summer
- Arabella
- Maisie
- Amber
- Tilly
- Addison
- Rehmat
- Zoey
- Eliana
- Marley
- Skylar
- Faith
- Clara
- Piper
Top boys’ names since records began in 1848
1. John
2. William
3. James
4. David
5. Robert
6. Michael
7. Peter
8. Thomas
9. George
10. Richard
Top girls’ names since records began in 1848
1. Mary
2. Margaret
3. Elizabeth
4. Sarah
5. Patricia
6. Catherine
7. Susan
8. Helen
9. Emma
10. Alice
Information gathered by SmartStart