Voyager 2023 media awards
Top baby names for 2023 unveiled: What Kiwis are naming the next generation

Megan Watts
It seems Kiwis opted for more traditional names when it came to their 2023 babies. Photo / 123rf

Last year’s top baby names in New Zealand have been revealed.

Topping the charts for children born last year was Noah and Charlotte, according to Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs.

Close behind were Oliver, Luca, Amelia and Isla, as well as Jack, Leo, Theodore, Olivia, Harper and Willow.

As in 2022, the top Māori names will be released around the time of Matariki.

Choosing a name for your child is arguably one of the most stressful and painful deliberations you can make while eagerly awaiting the arrival of your bundle of joy. Photo / Getty Images
New Zealand’s Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages, Russell Burnard, says that while it’s a great responsibility, naming a child is also the “greatest gift” we can give our kin.

“Naming a child is one of the greatest gifts any parent can give, and we know that much time and thought is given to this important milestone.”

So, what names are still going strong since 2022 and which ones have been kicked to the curb?

In 2023, Noah overtook Oliver as the most popular boys’ name, ending its 10-year reign at the top of the name charts.

The top five are the same boys’ names as last year, just in a different order.

When it came to the girls, Mila and Lily were booted from the top five with Olivia and Harper rising in the ranks, and Isla fell from first spot to third.

Charlotte, Amelia and Isla have been battling it out in the top three for the last five years, clearly affirming themselves as Kiwi favourites in the baby game.

A total of 18,666 different first names were given to a total of 57,889 babies that were registered in 2023. In 2022 there were 59,711 births registered in New Zealand with a total of 18,041 different first names.

Naming a child is one of the greatest gifts any parent can give, and we know that much time and thought is given to this important milestone. Photo / 123rf
Top boys’ names 2023

  1. Noah
  2. Oliver
  3. Luca
  4. Jack
  5. Leo
  6. Theodore
  7. George
  8. Henry
  9. Charlie
  10. Hudson
  11. Arthur
  12. Arlo
  13. Elijah
  14. William
  15. James
  16. Lucas
  17. Liam
  18. Thomas
  19. Theo
  20. Oscar
  21. Cooper
  22. Beau
  23. Hugo
  24. Ethan
  25. Ezra
  26. Mason
  27. Archie
  28. Levi
  29. Max
  30. Carter
  31. Felix
  32. Finn
  33. Alexander
  34. Lachlan
  35. Asher
  36. Hunter
  37. Louie
  38. Luke
  39. Benjamin
  40. Harry
  41. Jackson
  42. Archer
  43. Micah
  44. Riley
  45. Caleb
  46. Isaac
  47. Louis
  48. Austin
  49. Luka
  50. Samuel
  51. Jordan
  52. Sebastian
  53. Daniel
  54. Ezekiel
  55. Eli
  56. Jasper
  57. Ryan
  58. Blake
  59. Harvey
  60. Harrison
  61. Nikau
  62. Grayson
  63. Roman
  64. Zion
  65. Toby
  66. Jacob
  67. Joshua
  68. Tommy
  69. Joseph
  70. Nathan
  71. Spencer
  72. Bodhi
  73. Edward
  74. Miles
  75. Oakley
  76. Ryder
  77. Jayden
  78. Malakai
  79. Logan
  80. Elias
  81. Gabriel
  82. River
  83. Angus
  84. Lincoln
  85. Nico
  86. Billy
  87. Ari
  88. Enzo
  89. Adam
  90. Freddie
  91. Harley
  92. Myles
  93. Atlas
  94. Isaiah
  95. Leon
  96. Niko
  97. Zorawar
  98. Braxton
  99. Matthew
  100. Aiden

Top girls’ names 2023

  1. Charlotte
  2. Amelia
  3. Isla
  4. Olivia
  5. Harper
  6. Willow
  7. Lily
  8. Ava
  9. Ella
  10. Hazel
  11. Mila
  12. Evelyn
  13. Mia
  14. Sophie
  15. Isabella
  16. Aria
  17. Ruby
  18. Grace
  19. Millie
  20. Florence
  21. Lucy
  22. Ivy
  23. Chloe
  24. Zoe 1
  25. Maeve
  26. Daisy
  27. Matilda
  28. Sadie
  29. Sophia
  30. Emily
  31. Freya
  32. Luna
  33. Olive
  34. Georgia
  35. Maia
  36. Poppy
  37. Frankie
  38. Violet
  39. Mackenzie
  40. Ellie
  41. Riley
  42. Aurora
  43. Bella
  44. Madison
  45. Penelope
  46. Kaia
  47. Zara
  48. Billie
  49. Quinn
  50. Layla
  51. Amaia
  52. Eleanor
  53. Sienna
  54. Bonnie
  55. Isabelle
  56. Phoebe
  57. Abigail
  58. Eden
  59. Emilia
  60. Eva
  61. Sofia
  62. Stella
  63. Delilah
  64. Aaliyah
  65. Scarlett
  66. Kiara
  67. Emma
  68. Alice
  69. Molly
  70. Thea
  71. Indie
  72. Maya
  73. Ayla
  74. Elsie
  75. Evie
  76. Margot
  77. Hannah
  78. Ada
  79. Esther
  80. Harlow
  81. Maddison
  82. Cleo
  83. Harriet
  84. Manaia
  85. Elizabeth
  86. Iris
  87. Summer
  88. Arabella
  89. Maisie
  90. Amber
  91. Tilly
  92. Addison
  93. Rehmat
  94. Zoey
  95. Eliana
  96. Marley
  97. Skylar
  98. Faith
  99. Clara
  100. Piper

Top boys’ names since records began in 1848

1. John

2. William

3. James

4. David

5. Robert

6. Michael

7. Peter

8. Thomas

9. George

10. Richard

Top girls’ names since records began in 1848

1. Mary

2. Margaret

3. Elizabeth

4. Sarah

5. Patricia

6. Catherine

7. Susan

8. Helen

9. Emma

10. Alice

Information gathered by SmartStart




