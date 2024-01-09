It seems Kiwis opted for more traditional names when it came to their 2023 babies. Photo / 123rf

Last year’s top baby names in New Zealand have been revealed.

Topping the charts for children born last year was Noah and Charlotte, according to Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs.

Close behind were Oliver, Luca, Amelia and Isla, as well as Jack, Leo, Theodore, Olivia, Harper and Willow.

As in 2022, the top Māori names will be released around the time of Matariki.

Choosing a name for your child is arguably one of the most stressful and painful deliberations you can make while eagerly awaiting the arrival of your bundle of joy. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand’s Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages, Russell Burnard, says that while it’s a great responsibility, naming a child is also the “greatest gift” we can give our kin.

“Naming a child is one of the greatest gifts any parent can give, and we know that much time and thought is given to this important milestone.”

So, what names are still going strong since 2022 and which ones have been kicked to the curb?

In 2023, Noah overtook Oliver as the most popular boys’ name, ending its 10-year reign at the top of the name charts.

The top five are the same boys’ names as last year, just in a different order.

When it came to the girls, Mila and Lily were booted from the top five with Olivia and Harper rising in the ranks, and Isla fell from first spot to third.

Charlotte, Amelia and Isla have been battling it out in the top three for the last five years, clearly affirming themselves as Kiwi favourites in the baby game.

A total of 18,666 different first names were given to a total of 57,889 babies that were registered in 2023. In 2022 there were 59,711 births registered in New Zealand with a total of 18,041 different first names.

Naming a child is one of the greatest gifts any parent can give, and we know that much time and thought is given to this important milestone.

Top boys’ names 2023

Noah Oliver Luca Jack Leo Theodore George Henry Charlie Hudson Arthur Arlo Elijah William James Lucas Liam Thomas Theo Oscar Cooper Beau Hugo Ethan Ezra Mason Archie Levi Max Carter Felix Finn Alexander Lachlan Asher Hunter Louie Luke Benjamin Harry Jackson Archer Micah Riley Caleb Isaac Louis Austin Luka Samuel Jordan Sebastian Daniel Ezekiel Eli Jasper Ryan Blake Harvey Harrison Nikau Grayson Roman Zion Toby Jacob Joshua Tommy Joseph Nathan Spencer Bodhi Edward Miles Oakley Ryder Jayden Malakai Logan Elias Gabriel River Angus Lincoln Nico Billy Ari Enzo Adam Freddie Harley Myles Atlas Isaiah Leon Niko Zorawar Braxton Matthew Aiden

Top girls’ names 2023

Charlotte Amelia Isla Olivia Harper Willow Lily Ava Ella Hazel Mila Evelyn Mia Sophie Isabella Aria Ruby Grace Millie Florence Lucy Ivy Chloe Zoe 1 Maeve Daisy Matilda Sadie Sophia Emily Freya Luna Olive Georgia Maia Poppy Frankie Violet Mackenzie Ellie Riley Aurora Bella Madison Penelope Kaia Zara Billie Quinn Layla Amaia Eleanor Sienna Bonnie Isabelle Phoebe Abigail Eden Emilia Eva Sofia Stella Delilah Aaliyah Scarlett Kiara Emma Alice Molly Thea Indie Maya Ayla Elsie Evie Margot Hannah Ada Esther Harlow Maddison Cleo Harriet Manaia Elizabeth Iris Summer Arabella Maisie Amber Tilly Addison Rehmat Zoey Eliana Marley Skylar Faith Clara Piper

Top boys’ names since records began in 1848

1. John

2. William

3. James

4. David

5. Robert

6. Michael

7. Peter

8. Thomas

9. George

10. Richard

Top girls’ names since records began in 1848

1. Mary

2. Margaret

3. Elizabeth

4. Sarah

5. Patricia

6. Catherine

7. Susan

8. Helen

9. Emma

10. Alice

Information gathered by SmartStart











