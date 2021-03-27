Spy: Is Princess of Netflix Rose McIver back in NZ for a royal role?

Rose McIver, starring in A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby.

Is Rose McIver, known as the Princess of Netflix, home in NZ to extend her royal realm?

In 2017, the Hollywood-based former iZombie star starred in the streaming giant's hugely successful movie A Christmas Prince, which saw her character Amber become a princess in the fictional kingdom Aldovia.

The movie was so popular it was followed by two more: A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby in 2018 and 2019. In the third instalment, Princess Amber became Queen. Netflix spawned a world of linked royalty movies and last year McIver was back with her crown on as Queen Amber in The Princess Switch 2, starring Vanessa Hudgens.

Could McIver's Queen Amber be joining another Netflix movie, The Royal Treatment, currently filming in Dunedin?

Her Kiwi-based agents Johnson and Laird told Spy she was not home for local filming, just to recharge and catch up with family.

This week the 32-year-old was welcomed home to Titirangi.

This week the 32-year-old was welcomed home to Titirangi with a cardboard sign on her bed reading "Haere mai Aunty Rosie & Uncle Jerry", which Spy understands refers to the actor's long-time partner, artist George Byrne. So far, McIver has hit the beach at Piha and attended a Crowded House Concert in Hamilton with her brother Paul, where the Hollywood star thanked Neil and Liam Finn on Instagram for an amazing show.

And she showed off Kiwi fashion talent to her 600,000 Instagram followers by wearing designers Ruby and Penny Sage in social media posts.

Last year McIver starred in the Hulu series WOKE alongside Lamorne Morris who plays cartoonist Keith Knight - on the cusp of mainstream success when an unexpected incident involving cops changes everything. The series was given the green light for a second season late last year.

McIver also recently filmed a TV pilot for CBS called Ghosts, taking her back into the horror genre, but this time with a comedy twist.

The show follows a couple named Samantha and Ryan, who move into a country house inhabited by the ghosts of former residents.